Connect with us

Music Scoop Sweet Spot

Simi is giving Pregnant Mums-to-be Dance Inspiration with the #DudukeChallenge | Watch the Cute Video

Events Music

And we have a Winner! Sho Madjozi is the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice 2020 Favourite African Star 👏🏽

Music Scoop

iLLBliss & Waje are Speaking out in Support of Clarence Peters

Music Sweet Spot

Chris Brown had the Sweetest Birthday Celebration all thanks to his Daughter Royalty 

Music

New Video: Dayo Amusa - Igbin

Music

Everything We Know About Vector & Masterkraft's Forthcoming EP - "Crossroads" + Listen to "If We Must (Sun x Rain)"

Music Scoop

John Legend is British GQ’s Hype for the Week

Events Music

Sarkodie, Teni & KiDi are Winners at the Virtual Edition of Ghana's 3Music Awards | See the Full List

BN TV Movies & TV Music Scoop

These Celebrties are saying "Thank You" to Nigerian Health Workers 👏🏾👏🏾

BN TV Music

WATCH this Simple Guitar Tutorial on How to Play Sauti Sol's Track "Suzanna"

Music

Simi is giving Pregnant Mums-to-be Dance Inspiration with the #DudukeChallenge | Watch the Cute Video

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Even though she is months along in her pregnancy, Simi is showing us that she can still bust some moves as she officially flags off the “Duduke Challenge”.

Simi, who recently announced her pregnancy in the music video of her latest single titled “Duduke”, shared a TikTok video of her dancing to her song on Instagram.

She captioned the video:

#DudukeChallenge They said “Simi can we see you dancing?” 😂
Follow me on @tiktok and lemme see whether you can move your body like this with ur real bellies or fake towels…no judgement. 😉

The beautiful singer is currently expecting her first child with singer and hubby, Adekunle Gold.

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Do you want to win that job or contract? Sign up now

Star Features

Yetunde Onafuye: 4 Basic Proofreading Tips For Your Written Content

Your Better Self with Akanna: Men Need Men Too

Farida Yahya: Ready To Launch That Online Business? Take My Simple Idea Verification Test

#BellaNaijaMCM Gideon Olanrewaju of ARAEi is Making Education Accessible for Every Child 

What Should You Do When Your Friend Goofs on Social Media?

Advertisement
css.php