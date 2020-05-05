Simi is giving Pregnant Mums-to-be Dance Inspiration with the #DudukeChallenge | Watch the Cute Video

Even though she is months along in her pregnancy, Simi is showing us that she can still bust some moves as she officially flags off the “Duduke Challenge”.

Simi, who recently announced her pregnancy in the music video of her latest single titled “Duduke”, shared a TikTok video of her dancing to her song on Instagram.

She captioned the video:

#DudukeChallenge They said “Simi can we see you dancing?” 😂

Follow me on @tiktok and lemme see whether you can move your body like this with ur real bellies or fake towels…no judgement. 😉

The beautiful singer is currently expecting her first child with singer and hubby, Adekunle Gold.

Watch the video below: