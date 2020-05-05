iLLBliss & Waje are Speaking out in Support of Clarence Peters

When the Lagos State Police Command announced that music video director Clarence Peters was being investigated for murder over the death of professional dancer, Love Divine, known as Kodak, the news did not go down well with some people who felt it was injustice.

The announcement sparked diverse reactions because multiple reports stated that the dancer died of electrocution while charging her phone at Peters’ house.

Reacting on Sunday, Waje said:

I have known Clarence for more than 10 years and this is just a sad situation. You have built and constantly still building job opportunities for young people in entertainment. My prayers go to my brother @clarenceshotit. As the Nigerian Police carry out their investigations, it’s important to be careful in communication and understand and respect the rights of this man and every other Nigerian. And I pray comfort for Kodaks family. And to my friend @jbeautyfull (Clarence Peters’ girlfriend) This too shall pass.”

Rapper IllBliss also came out to speak on the situation between Clarence Peters and the Nigerian police force since the death of video vixen Kodak. The rapper revealed that his business partner’s image is being tarnished by the blogs and the police force without doing necessary investigation.

Illbliss said it was the responsibility of the police to carry out all necessary investigation but rather they have spent time releasing unconfirmed information to the public and have been tarnishing the image of the video director.

