The Nigerian Music Industry Just Lost an Energetic Dancer & Video Vixen - Kodak 💔

New Music: Ric Hassani - Wave

New Video: Chioma Jesus feat. Mercy Chinwo - Okemmuo

New Video: Kenny St. Brown feat. Vashaun - Eledumare

Beyonce Jumps on the Remix of Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage" | Listen here

New Video: Dapo Tuburna feat. Mayorkun - See Finish

New Music: Zoro - Two

WanaWana's New Poetry Album "Transcendence" is All About the Family Circle | Listen

There's Possibly a Baby on the Way for Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid, According to this Report

New Video: Oritsefemi - Obey

The Nigerian Music Industry Just Lost an Energetic Dancer & Video Vixen – Kodak 💔

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Popular Nigerian dancer and video vixen, Kodak passed away on Wednesday, April 29.

Although an official statement announcing the cause of her death is yet to be released by her family or management, Westsyde Lifestyle, reports making the rounds on social media ascertain that the dancer was electrocuted while charging her phone at a video director’s home in Omole Estate, Lagos. She was confirmed dead after being taken to a nearby hospital.

Nigerians have taken to social media to pay tribute to her, including music stars such as Olamide, Blaqbonez, Chinko Ekun, Dremo, social media sensation, Taaooma, popular dancers, Poco Lee, Femi Ginger, amongst others.

View this post on Instagram

This is sooo sad 😢!

A post shared by Kafayat Shafau-Ameh Kaffy™️ (@kaffydance) on

View this post on Instagram

Her energy was always the biggest thing in the room. 💔

A post shared by Simi (@symplysimi) on

View this post on Instagram

🕯

A post shared by Olamidé (@olamide) on

Photo Credit: picturekodak

BellaNaija.com

