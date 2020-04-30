Birthday Girl Jemima Osunde is Painting the Town Red from her Couch

One of Nollywood’s finest actress, Jemima Osunde, is a year older today.

Jemima has featured in movies such “Lionheart”, “My Wife & I”, “Money”, and web series such as “Rumour Has It”, “Shuga”, amongst others.

Unfortunately, due to the lockdown, she won’t be able to ‘paint the town red’ as expected but according to her hashtag she used on her Instagram birthday post, she will be ‘painting the town red from her couch’, and she’s gifting us two beautiful photos to celebrate her special day.

Check on it!

Photo Credit: jemimaosunde