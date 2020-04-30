ThrowbackThursday: Watch this recap for Season 1 of the “Gulder Ultimate Search”

Connect with us

BN TV

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Incase you haven’t heard, Gulder Ultimate Search reality show is making a come back to our screens soon.

Before its hiatus, the reality show kept Nigerians entertained and in great suspense, kicking off its first season in Nigeria in 2004 and last season in 2016, and has since premiered 12 editions.

What better way to anticipate the return of the suspense-filled, adventure reality show, than refreshing our memory with a recap of the first season.

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

