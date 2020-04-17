“Gulder Ultimate Search” is Making a Come Back to Our Screens

They say they’re on a mission to deliver the best lockdown gift to our screens, with the return of reality show, Gulder Ultimate Search.

Yeah, that’s right, the reality show that kept Nigerians entertained and in great suspense is finding its way back to our screens.

The reality show, which first premiered in Nigeria in 2004 and ended in 2016, has premiered 12 editions and seen the emergence of many stars including Nollywood actor, Emeka Ike as a winner.

Gulder Nigeria shared a video announcing the return of the show and fans are super pumped up.

Check it out.

Relive some of the greatest moments in the history of reality TV, as you get ready for new ones. #GUS #OwnYourJourney pic.twitter.com/LEvP3WIi8i — Gulder Beer (@GulderNG) April 8, 2020

Here’s a throwback video