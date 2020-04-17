Connect with us

"Gulder Ultimate Search" is Making a Come Back to Our Screens

Watch Episode 8 of “Room 420” - The Spider in the Web

It’s Friday & Another Episode of “Skinny Girl in Transit” is HERE!

Yayy! There's Likely Going to be a Sequel for 'Girls Trip'

Beverly Naya is Celebrating Her Birthday with Some of her Favourite Memories

"Toughest day of my life" - Mercy Aigbe Mourns the Loss of her Sister

Nicole Asinugo is the Brain behind the Amazing Script for Forthcoming Nollywood Classic “Rattle Snake"

Yvonne Orji Hilariously Recalls her "Insecure" Audition & Why She Thought She Wouldn’t Get the Role

Damilola Adegbite is Doing Remarkable Work! 👏🏾

Niyi Akinmolayan is Making Sure the Kids are Well Informed about COVID-19 | WATCH

“Gulder Ultimate Search” is Making a Come Back to Our Screens

They say they’re on a mission to deliver the best lockdown gift to our screens, with the return of reality show, Gulder Ultimate Search.

Yeah, that’s right, the reality show that kept Nigerians entertained and in great suspense is finding its way back to our screens.

The reality show, which first premiered in Nigeria in 2004 and ended in 2016, has premiered 12 editions and seen the emergence of many stars including Nollywood actor, Emeka Ike as a winner.

Gulder Nigeria shared a video announcing the return of the show and fans are super pumped up.

Check it out.

Here’s a throwback video

