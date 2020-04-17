Connect with us

Scoop

Check out Shade Okoya's Luxurious & Spacious Bathroom that's got Everyone Talking

Movies & TV Scoop

"Gulder Ultimate Search" is Making a Come Back to Our Screens

BN TV Scoop

Sisi Yemmie will Teach You How to Whip Up a Delicious Recipe on #AtHomeWithBN

Scoop

KWAM 1 says Reports of a Relationship with Queen Ajoke Adeyemi are FALSE

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

"Toughest day of my life" - Mercy Aigbe Mourns the Loss of her Sister

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Nicole Asinugo is the Brain behind the Amazing Script for Forthcoming Nollywood Classic “Rattle Snake"

BN TV Music Scoop

How Is It Being Pregnant During a Pandemic? Let Ciara Take You Through

Music Scoop Style

Kanye West is Letting Us Inside his Empire for the May Editon of GQ Magazine

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Damilola Adegbite is Doing Remarkable Work! 👏🏾

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Niyi Akinmolayan is Making Sure the Kids are Well Informed about COVID-19 | WATCH

Scoop

Check out Shade Okoya’s Luxurious & Spacious Bathroom that’s got Everyone Talking

BellaNaija.com

Published

14 mins ago

 on

Shade Okoya, the wife of billionaire industrialist, Razaq Okoya, took to her Instagram to share a video of her luxurious bathroom, with several stylish bathroom robes and decorative flower vases and it has got people talking.

Shade Okoya revealed that the bathroom is where she spends most of her time reflecting during the lockdown, and with a place like that, we can definitely see the reasons why.

Check it out below:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Do you want to win that job or contract? Sign up now

Star Features

BellaNaija Presents Living Your Difference: What Mobility Restrictions? Vivian is Unhindered & Simply Unstoppable!

TemiO: Before You Complain About Working From Home

John Adebimitan: Become a Successful Leader By Following These Steps

Peter Molokwu: Finding Comfort In Your Own Skin

Abimbola Bamigboye of AUDEO is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Advertisement
css.php