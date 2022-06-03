Connect with us

Exclusive: Tobi Bakre Joins The Cast Of "The Smart Money Woman"

Today, Smart Tribe Media announced that Tobi Bakre has been added to the cast of the upcoming second season of the adaptation of “The Smart Money Woman.”

BellaNaija learned that the actor and ex-BBNaija star will play the role of Dimeji, a handsome, self-serving friend of the male lead, Tsola. His potential role in the show was teased at the first table read of #TSMW2. He has previously starred in “RattleSnake: The Ahanna Story” and the smash-hit web series “Lara of Lagos.”

The financial comedy-drama series is set to return soon, with fans anticipating new characters and storylines.

Tobi Bakre will appear in the TV series with the returning cast, Osas Ighodaro, Ini Dima-Okojie, Lala Akindoju, and Toni Tones. Arese Ugwu will executive produce, Bunmi Ajakaiye will direct, with Isoken Ogiemwonyi, Akintunde Marinho and Lala Akindoju returning as producers on the series.

