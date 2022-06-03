Connect with us

Toke Makinwa is back with another exciting episode of "Toke Moments"

Updated: Get the Full Scoop on Mr Eazi & Temi Otedola's Proposal in this Special Episode of the "How Far" Podcast

Linda Ejiofor & Ibrahim Suleiman explore the value of alone time as parents on the "Due Parenting Podcast"

The Highly-Anticipated “Glamour Girls” Trailer is Finally Here

Ini Edo is the Latest Guest on Lilian Afegbai's "Lilian’s Couch"

Watch Gbemi & Toolz in this episode of the "OffAir Show"

#RoadToBahd: Falz takes Us on the Journey to Making his Next Album "Bahd"

Watch Adekunle Gold Perform “Sade”, “Sinner” & “Okay” on NPR’s Tiny Desk Home Concert

Nandi Nyembe & Connie Chiume Reveal What It Takes to Become a Film Legend on "Never Late | Africa Time Podcast"

Jada Pinkett Smith Addresses the Will Smith & Chris Rock Oscars Saga

Toke Makinwa is back with another exciting episode of "Toke Moments"

Toke Makinwa is back with yet another exciting episode of “Toke Moments.”

She shares, “someone asked me recently what I bring to the table and I proceeded to ask what value they bring to my life to make me even want to seat at their table. Fair? Let’s be honest life will be so much better if we all dated who we truly desire instead of trying to make someone into what you desire. meaning, if you looking for brains, date brains, if you looking for beauty aka some arm candy, do that without trying to stress yourself about expectations.”

Watch the vlog:

