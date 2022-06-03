Toke Makinwa is back with another exciting episode of “Toke Moments”

Toke Makinwa is back with yet another exciting episode of “Toke Moments.”

She shares, “someone asked me recently what I bring to the table and I proceeded to ask what value they bring to my life to make me even want to seat at their table. Fair? Let’s be honest life will be so much better if we all dated who we truly desire instead of trying to make someone into what you desire. meaning, if you looking for brains, date brains, if you looking for beauty aka some arm candy, do that without trying to stress yourself about expectations.”

Watch the vlog: