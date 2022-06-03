The Highly-Anticipated “Glamour Girls” Trailer is Finally Here

“Imagine you’re one of these cars. Shiny, luxurious and fast. You can go so fast, so far, then you can crash.” That’s how the trailer for the upcoming thriller “Glamour Girls” starts.

The Play Network Studios production, produced by Abimbola Craig, follows Emmanuel, also known as Emma, a hustler who finds herself in an unusual situation after joining the Glamour Girls.

The thriller which will premiere on June 24 has already garnered buzz for its star-studded cast which includes Toke Makinwa, Temisan ‘Taymesan’ Emmanuel, Sharon Ooja, Nse Ikpe-Etim, Joselyn Dumas, and Segilola Ogidan.

Check out the full trailer below for a sneak peek into the world of Emmanuella and the Glamour Girls: