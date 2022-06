The guest in this episode of Lilian Afegbai‘s web show, “Lilian’s Couch“, is none other than the incomparable Nollywood Superstar Ini Edo.

In this episode, she reminisces on the early days of her career, her passion for filmmaking and motherhood. She also drops some gems and life lessons that she has learned on her journey to becoming one of the most prominent faces in African entertainment.

Watch: