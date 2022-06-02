Connect with us

Nandi Nyembe & Connie Chiume Reveal What It Takes to Become a Film Legend on "Never Late | Africa Time Podcast"

#BNMeetTheStar: "Blood Sisters" Star Genoveva Umeh Is In Her Zone

Get the Scoop on Stan and Blessing Nze’s Traditional & White Wedding in this Vlog

REDTV Premieres Trailer for New Film "Mighty" starring Ada Ameh, Chioma Okoli & Blessing Nze

Kaffy Opens Up on Healing from Childhood Trauma & Finding Peace After Divorce on #WithChude

This Episode of "Tea with Tay" Featuring Akah Nnani is Inspiring & Hilarious

Watch Kate Henshaw & Ramsey Nouah discuss "Blood Sisters"

Peace Hyde Shares Her Journey to Creating the Game Changing Reality Show "Young, Famous & African" on BBC | Watch

Accelerate TV Unveils Cast Line-Up For New Romantic Comedy "Just Friends"

All of the Fashion Moments from the #BBNaija Reunion Opening Show

The #BBNaijaShineYaEye geng are back on our screens and everyone is representing tonight!

From the ever-dapper host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu who served in a super stylish KochHouse wine blazer, to Liquorose‘s regal emerald green number by House Of Dova, let’s just say the Shine Ya Eye Geng came through serving LEWKS!

Keep scrolling to see all the glitz and glam of the opening show.

The Host 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

The Ladies

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nini (@singhniniofficial)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Roseline Afije (@liquorose)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jackie Lureino Bent (@thejackiebent)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tega Dominic (@its_tegadominic)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Peace Ogor (@peaceogor)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tsakute Ladi Jonah (@officialsaskay)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Arin (@thearinolao)

The Men

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Samuel Jacob (@sammielordofficial)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cross Okonkwo (@crossda_boss)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yerins Abraham (@yerinsabraham)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Boma Martins Akpore (@bomaakpore)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SON OF EPHRAIM (@jaypaulmrflamez)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by OkuSaga Adeoluwa (@sagadeolu)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yusuf Garba (@officialking_yousef)

