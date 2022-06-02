All of the Fashion Moments from the #BBNaija Reunion Opening Show

The #BBNaijaShineYaEye geng are back on our screens and everyone is representing tonight!

From the ever-dapper host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu who served in a super stylish KochHouse wine blazer, to Liquorose‘s regal emerald green number by House Of Dova, let’s just say the Shine Ya Eye Geng came through serving LEWKS!

Keep scrolling to see all the glitz and glam of the opening show.

The Host

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

The Ladies

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Queen Mercy Atang👸🏻 (@queenmercyatang)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐉𝐔𝐌𝐎𝐊𝐄 𝐀𝐃𝐄𝐃𝐎𝐘𝐈𝐍 (𝐉𝐌𝐊) (@ms_jmk)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nini (@singhniniofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beatrice Agba Nwaji (@beatriceofficial_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roseline Afije (@liquorose)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jackie Lureino Bent (@thejackiebent)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FRANCIS PRINCESS UJU (@officialprincess_francis)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tega Dominic (@its_tegadominic)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peace Ogor (@peaceogor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tsakute Ladi Jonah (@officialsaskay)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arin (@thearinolao)

The Men

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chief Hazel Oyeze Onoduenyi (@whitemoney__)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samuel Jacob (@sammielordofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cross Okonkwo (@crossda_boss)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yerins Abraham (@yerinsabraham)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boma Martins Akpore (@bomaakpore)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SON OF EPHRAIM (@jaypaulmrflamez)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OkuSaga Adeoluwa (@sagadeolu)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ololade ‘KayVee’ Gbolahan (@mrkayvee)