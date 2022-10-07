Anto Lecky, Mr Macaroni, Ayo Akinola to speak at the 7th New Media Conference | Saturday, October 29th

The seventh edition of the New Media Conference is set to take place on Saturday, October 29, 2022, in Lagos at the British Council Nigeria office, with attendees from across the continent.

The New Media Conference (NMC) is an annual gathering of key stakeholders across diverse sectors aimed at improving digital marketing, technology, arts, and advertising standards in Nigeria’s online/digital media space. Themed ‘The Viral Economy’, this year’s edition will focus on firmer grounds and new frontiers in a post-pandemic era characterised by the Metaverse, digital currencies, artificial intelligence, and information flow at the speed of thought.

The one-day conference will feature industry practitioners and thought leaders such as Oluwatosin Olaseinde, Founder/CEO of Money Africa and Ladda; Ayo Akinola, Tech and Life Guru and co-founder of Piggyvest, Patronize, and PocketApp; Pamilerin Adegoke, PR and digital strategist; Anto Lecky, Educator, Entertainer, and Entrepreneur; Debo Adedayo (Mr Macaroni), thespian and activist; Jennifer Ukoh-Osamwonyi, PR Showmax Nigeria; Noble Igwe, fashion guru; and Tosin Ogundadegbe ‘The Style Infidel‘, fashion industry influencer; among others.

These experts will expand the conversations around digital media and the viral economy, applying insights to the different sectors of the Nigerian economy. The event will also present participants with the opportunity for networking and collaboration.

“The world today is more digitalized than it has ever been in human history and this has revolutionised communication and many facets of life,” said Oluwatosin Ajibade, Founder and Convener of NMC. “Understanding what the viral economy is, the opportunities and challenges it presents for all, and how to position yourself within the space is imperative.”

The Viral Economy”—the sum of value created by leveraging wide-reaching digital platforms and information technology—presents a unique opportunity for profitable participation in a globalised world. Viral digital platforms and technologies are already changing the face of advertising, marketing, and sales; content-creation; entertainment; the arts; finance, travel, advocacy; politics and governance; and many other sectors.

The conference will be hosted by Isabella Adediji, the founder of Yellow Tamarind Productions, a media and PR company based in Lagos.

The New Media Conference is powered by OSG Media and supported by the British Council. Media partners for the event are News Central TV, GoldMyne TV, and Media Room Hub.

Admission to the conference is free but registration is compulsory. Please visit the website to register to attend.