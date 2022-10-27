BN Red Carpet Fab: “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” World Premiere

The world premiere of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” took place on Wednesday night (October 26) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Stars, filmmakers, and special guests were spotted on the purple carpet to celebrate the movie’s world premiere. Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Alex Livinalli, and Mabel Cadena were among those in attendance.

Joining the stars were filmmakers Ryan Coogler, Joe Robert Cole, Kevin Feige, Nate Moore, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Ludwig Göransson.

Rihanna, accompanied by her partner A$AP Rocky, made her first red carpet appearance since giving birth to their son earlier this year. The power couple dressed up for the premiere in matching outfits. Rihanna looked beautiful in a beige sequin dress, while A$AP Rocky wore a denim-on-denim look in the same colour.

See the red carpet photos below.