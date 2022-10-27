Connect with us

BN Red Carpet Fab: "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" World Premiere

The world premiere of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” took place on Wednesday night (October 26) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Stars, filmmakers, and special guests were spotted on the purple carpet to celebrate the movie’s world premiere. Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Alex Livinalli, and Mabel Cadena were among those in attendance.

Joining the stars were filmmakers Ryan Coogler, Joe Robert Cole, Kevin Feige, Nate Moore, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Ludwig Göransson.

Rihanna, accompanied by her partner A$AP Rocky, made her first red carpet appearance since giving birth to their son earlier this year. The power couple dressed up for the premiere in matching outfits. Rihanna looked beautiful in a beige sequin dress, while A$AP Rocky wore a denim-on-denim look in the same colour.

See the red carpet photos below.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 26: Angela Bassett attends the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever World Premiere at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Disney)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 26: Angela Bassett attends the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever World Premiere at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Disney)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 26: Angela Bassett attends the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever World Premiere at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 26: Lupita Nyong’o attends the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever World Premiere at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 26: Lupita Nyong’o attends the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever World Premiere at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Disney)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 26: Lupita Nyong’o attends the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever World Premiere at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 26: Lupita Nyong’o attends the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever World Premiere at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Disney)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 26: Danai Gurira attends the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever World Premiere at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 26: Danai Gurira attends the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever World Premiere at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 26: Danai Gurira attends the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever World Premiere at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Disney)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 26: (L-R) Danai Gurira and Letitia Wright attend the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever World Premiere at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Disney)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 26: Letitia Wright attends the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever World Premiere at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 26: Letitia Wright attends the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever World Premiere at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Disney)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 26: Letitia Wright attends the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever World Premiere at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 26: (L-R) Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever World Premiere at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 26: Rihanna attends the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever World Premiere at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 26: Michael B. Jordan attends the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever World Premiere at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 26: Winston Duke attends the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever World Premiere at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 26: Sope Aluko attends the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever World Premiere at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Disney)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 26: Michaela Coel attends the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever World Premiere at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 26: Elsa Majimbo attends the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever World Premiere at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 26: Karrueche Tran attends the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever World Premiere at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 26: Tessa Thompson attends the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever World Premiere at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 26: Regé-Jean Page attends the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever World Premiere at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 26: (L-R) Halle Bailey and Chloe Bailey attend the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever World Premiere at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 26: Ryan Coogler attends the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever World Premiere at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Disney)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 26: Ruth E. Carter attends the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever World Premiere at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Disney)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 26: Divine Love Konadu-Sun attends the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever World Premiere at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Disney)

