BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!

It’s the weekend! Wow, how they come so fast. Your time to rest, and have fun. Here’s your go-to list for all the exciting events this weekend.

Scroll through to see.

To have your event featured for free, send an email with details of the event – Theme, Date, Time, Venue and a short description – to events (at) BellaNaija (dot) com.

Do not forget to check BellaNaija.com every Thursday for the event listing everywhere!

Kingfisher Thursday

Kingfisher Africa is bringing fun and vibes to you with Tropical Thursday. The amazing Ypick will be performing live.

Date: Thursday, October 27, 2022.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Kingfisher Africa, Off Admiralty Way, 1 Wole Olateju Cres, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

RSVP: Call 09030000021 or 09131058542

Ohuru Fun Tales

Date: Thursday, October 27, 2022.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Ohuru by HSE, 7 Prince Samuel Adedoyin St, Ikate, Lagos.

RSVP: 08161410578

Karaoke Thursday at LiVE! Lounge

Date: Thursday, October 27, 2022.

Time: 8 PM

Venue: LiVE! Lounge, 15 Idejo St, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 09021106225

Tipsy Thursday

Indulge your taste buds with delectable meals, drinks, and music while enjoying the beach vibes!

Date: Thursday, October 27, 2022.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: Island Breeze, 4 Water Corporation Dr, Maroko, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Chill and Vibes @Kingfisher

Get ready to have the best of Fridays. The Chill and Vibes groove at Kingfisher is next to none.

Date: Friday, October 28, 2022.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Kingfisher Africa, Off Admiralty Way, 1 Wole Olateju Cres, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

RSVP: Call 09030000021 or 09131058542

Games & Bonfire

Head over to Landmark Beach for their Games and Bonfire night cos it’s gonna be a banger. It’s a bonding edition, so go with friends and enjoy the vibes, music, and awesome games.

Date: Friday, October 28, 2022.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Landmark Beach, Landmark Village, 4 Water Corporation Dr, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Freaky Friday

DSN Hotel and Club presents Freaky Friday, a night of fun and excitement in a gathering of the elites and an avenue for social interaction.

Date: Friday, October 28, 2022.

Time: 9 PM.

Venue: 13, Benson Onyeacholem street Igando road, Omark Bus Stop.

RSVP: 0814150 8400 OR 08086016193

The Big Birthday Bash (October Edition)

October babies! Are you ready to party?

Date: Friday, October 28, 2022.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Bayroot Bar and Lounge, 5B Water Corporation Rd, Oniru Rd, Eti-Osa, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

VSL – Games Night

It’s back again!!! We have confirmed that Lagos Men have changed and are ready to prove it to you!!!

Date: Friday, October 28, 2022.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Sea Lounge Lagos, 15b Wole Olateju Cres, Eti-Osa, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Woke Party

Woke Party is back! Who’s ready to turn up?

Date: Friday, October 28, 2022.

Time: 8 PM.

Venue: Popcentral TV, 4 The Rock Dr, Lekki Phase I, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

After Dark Friday with Chiby: Stones & Bones Live in Lagos

Date: Friday, October 28, 2022.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Hard Rock Cafe, Landmark Village, Water Corporation Road, Oniru, VI, Lagos.

RSVP: 09081988888

HOV Fright Night

Don’t miss HOV Fright Night with DJ Chocolate Thvnder.

Date: Friday, October 28, 2022.

Time: 8 PM.

Venue: HOV Restobar, 8 Wole Olateju Crescent, Lekki Phase 1.

RSVP: Call +234 8187 333 333

Game Night with Coco

Attendance is free, however, early birds are entitled to something nice.

Date: Saturday, October 29, 2022.

Time: 6 PM

Venue: 355 Restaurant and Lounge, Landmark, landmark, Water Corporation Drive, Lagos.

RSVP: 08055150463

Beach Fiesta: Movies & Games Night

Get ready for movie and games night at the beach. Camping tents are available on request for N6000 and can take two.

Date: Saturday, October 29 – Sunday, October 30, 2022.

Time: 4 PM.

RSVP: HERE

Movies & Games Night on the Beach

Experience a different kind of therapy at the beach. You get to hang out and network with cool people and participate in all sorts of fun and mind-refreshing games; dance to nostalgic songs; watch movies curated specially to entertain you till daybreak; camp under the stars and wake up to the sunrise on the beach; do some yoga stretches and meditation to the sound of ocean waves in the morning.

Date: Saturday, October 29 – Sunday, October 30, 2022.

Time: 4 PM

Venue: Tarkwa Bay Beach, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Stones & Bones Live in Lagos

It’s about to be a movie! Spektrum presents Stones & Bones live in Lagos with the Afro House/Afro Techno vibes!

Date: Saturday, October 29, 2022.

Time: 9 PM.

Venue: Shiro Lagos, Block XVI 3 & 4 Victoria Island Oniru Estate, Eti-Osa, Lagos.

RSVP: 08033208111

Glow Dark Costume Party

Date: Saturday, October 29, 2022.

Time: 8 PM.

Venue: Halo Lagos, 11b Hakeem Dickson Link Rd, Eti-Osa, Lekki.

RSVP: HERE

Trick or Treat: A Halloween Costume Party

Date: Sunday, October 30, 2022.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: CCX Lagos, 273 Kofo Abayomi St, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: WhatsApp +2348169657690

Daycation at La Campagne

You don’t want to miss out on the opportunity to chill, relax in a serene environment and meet amazing people. Payment covers transportation, food and drink, beach access, swimming, networking, and fun activities.

Date: Sunday, October 30, 2022.

Venue: La Campagne Tropicana, Lekki – Epe Expressway, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Tixieland

If you’ve never been to a carnival before, you’re in for a treat! And if you have, Tixieland is something you’ve never seen before.

Date: Sunday, October 30, 2022.

Venue: Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Island BlockParty x Spotify: Music Is Life

The Island BlockParty is back, and this time it is heavier than usual. Together with the popular music streaming service Spotify, Island BlockParty plans to give music fans a thrilling experience on Sunday, October 30, 2022. This edition is themed “Music Is Life.” Music stars like Ruger, Fave, the waviest DJs on this side of the planet and the most energetic hyper men will also be there to give you an unforgettable experience. There will be a lot of free goodies and freebies to give out, and the only way to get them is to download a Spotify account.

Date: Sunday, October 30, 2022.

Time: 5 PM.

RSVP: HERE

Camp Vepee

Don’t get stuck in that Monday traffic or struggle to let it out elsewhere!

Date: Monday, October 31, 2022.

Time: 6 PM

Venue: Bayroot Bar and Lounge, 5B Water Corporation Rd, Oniru Rd, Eti-Osa, Victoria Island.

RSVP: HERE

Obi’s House

Date: Monday, October 31, 2022.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: Hard Rock Cafe, Landmark Village, Water Corporation Road, Oniru, VI, Lagos.

RSVP: 08092951552, 080154907555 or 08050464099