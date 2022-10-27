Connect with us

Events Promotions

MBGN 2022: WAW crowns Miss Plateau, Grace Yakubu as its Brand Ambassador

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events Promotions

All Systems Pro! Experience the iPhone 14 as it Launches at iConnect | October 28th

Events

#MusicIsLife: Get Ready to Party this Weekend with Island BlockParty & Spotify

Events Music Scoop

Simi is Lighting up Stages & Giving Fans the Time of their Lives with her North America Tour

Events Music

Johnny Drille, DJ DSF, Simi, Burna Boy & Davido Nominated for The Beatz Awards 2022

Events Promotions

Pepsi Confam Rave: Pepsi Hosts BBN Season 7 Housemates and Present Prizes

Events

Register for FREE to Attend the Creative Africa Nexus Weekend (CANEX WKND 2022) in Abidjan | November 25th –27th

Events Promotions

Beauty West Africa is Back! Get Ready for an Exciting Trade Exhibition | November 29

Events

Globacom rewards Promo winners with Mouth-watering prizes at the Ofala Festival in Onitsha

Events

MBGN 2022: WAW crowns Miss Plateau, Grace Yakubu as its Brand Ambassador

Published

4 hours ago

 on

The weeklong journey showcasing Nigerian beauty and brains at the 34th Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria pageant ended beautifully with a glamorous finale on the 21st of October, 2022, at the Eko Hotel and Suite, Lagos.

Emerging as the bearer of the crown, the gorgeous Miss Abia, Ada Eme, stunned her way into a chance to represent Nigeria at the 71st Miss World pageant beating 36 other contestants in the process.

Key pageant sponsors, WAW detergent, were also on the lookout for a new WAW queen whom they crowned at the event. Serving elegance and style, Miss Plateau, Grace Yakubu walked away with the Miss WAW crown, a million naira cash prize, and a year-long ambassadorial contract with the brand.

She expressed her excitement,

“I’m so grateful to WAW for this opportunity to have a platform and a voice. The entire MBGN 2022 was such an amazing experience thanks to the sponsors and WAW was definitely a major player in making sure I had the best time. I look forward to all that I can do and the people I can impact through this chance WAW has given me.”

“At Expand Global Industries Limited we’re committed to creating platforms for people to live out their dreams and impact society,”

Rajat Kapur, the Chairman and Managing Director, Expand Global Industries (EGIL), a subsidiary of Henkel, quipped.

“This edition of MBGN had a lot of smart, funny and brilliant women eager to effect a change in their society. Grace Yusuf becoming a WAW ambassador is a testament to her magnetism and obvious passion for her goals and objectives.”

“Many people still have the stereotype of beauty queens as having nothing more than looks in their arsenal. We believe at WAW that beauty queens are more multifaceted than that and with Yusuf, we have another shot at showcasing that to the world.”

Grace Yusuf joins the star-studded Henkel ambassador family, which has notable stars such as the winner and runner-up of the 2021 Nigerian Idol, Kingdom Kroisede and Akunna.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Ariyike Olayiwola: Leaving Behind the Fatphobia Culture

Paula Pwul: How to Attain the Real Concept of Glow Up

How Should We Tell The African Story? – A Conversation with Tunde Alabi-Hundeyin II

And The Winner For #BNShareYourHustle October 22′ Edition Is…

Osahon Okodugha: How to Improve your Chances of Surviving an Accident
css.php