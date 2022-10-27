MBGN 2022: WAW crowns Miss Plateau, Grace Yakubu as its Brand Ambassador

The weeklong journey showcasing Nigerian beauty and brains at the 34th Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria pageant ended beautifully with a glamorous finale on the 21st of October, 2022, at the Eko Hotel and Suite, Lagos.

Emerging as the bearer of the crown, the gorgeous Miss Abia, Ada Eme, stunned her way into a chance to represent Nigeria at the 71st Miss World pageant beating 36 other contestants in the process.

Key pageant sponsors, WAW detergent, were also on the lookout for a new WAW queen whom they crowned at the event. Serving elegance and style, Miss Plateau, Grace Yakubu walked away with the Miss WAW crown, a million naira cash prize, and a year-long ambassadorial contract with the brand.

She expressed her excitement,

“I’m so grateful to WAW for this opportunity to have a platform and a voice. The entire MBGN 2022 was such an amazing experience thanks to the sponsors and WAW was definitely a major player in making sure I had the best time. I look forward to all that I can do and the people I can impact through this chance WAW has given me.” “At Expand Global Industries Limited we’re committed to creating platforms for people to live out their dreams and impact society,”

Rajat Kapur, the Chairman and Managing Director, Expand Global Industries (EGIL), a subsidiary of Henkel, quipped.

“This edition of MBGN had a lot of smart, funny and brilliant women eager to effect a change in their society. Grace Yusuf becoming a WAW ambassador is a testament to her magnetism and obvious passion for her goals and objectives.” “Many people still have the stereotype of beauty queens as having nothing more than looks in their arsenal. We believe at WAW that beauty queens are more multifaceted than that and with Yusuf, we have another shot at showcasing that to the world.”

Grace Yusuf joins the star-studded Henkel ambassador family, which has notable stars such as the winner and runner-up of the 2021 Nigerian Idol, Kingdom Kroisede and Akunna.

Sponsored Content