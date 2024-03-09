Nigeria’s Ada Eme Finishes in Top 40 at 71st Miss World + Highlights from the Grand Finale

Connect with us

The 71st edition of the Miss World pageantry has come to an end. The pageantry featured 112 beauty queens representing their various countries competing for the crown of Miss World today, March 9th at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, India.

During the preliminary competition, including a series of events like beauty, public speaking, fitness, and talent, several contestants won the “fast track” places in the top 40. Among them were beauty queens from Africa including Nigeria’s Ada Eme, Lesogo Chombo (Botswana), Nokuntenda Marumbwa (Zimbabwe), Imen Mehrzi (Tunisia), Julia Edima (Cameroon), Antsaly Rajoelina (Madagascar), Liza Gundowry (Mauritius), Chantou Kwamboka (Kenya), Bahja Mohamoud (Somalia), Claude Mashego (South Africa), and Halima Kopwe (Tanzania).

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Miss World (@missworld)

In addition to making the Top 40, Ada Eme was one of the winners in the head-to-head challenge, where she showed her eloquence, presentation skills and intelligence in a presentation addressing one of 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals.

From the Top 40, the competition narrowed down to the Top 12, where contestants participated in the classic Q&A round, addressing topics discussed in the most recent G20 Summit. The Top 12 had Lesogo Chantou from Botswana, Liiza Gundowry from Mauritius, and Hannah Tumukunde from Uganda.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Miss World (@missworld)

For the final cut, four contestants from the Top 8 pitched their purpose to business moguls from “Shark Tank India.” Representing Africa from the four finalists was Lesogo Chombo from Botswana.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Miss World (@missworld)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lesego Chombo (@lesego_chombo)

And for the final round, Miss Krystyna Pyszková of the Czech Republic was crowned Miss World 2024, marking the 71st Miss World.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Miss World (@missworld)

The Miss World 2024 event was co-hosted by former Miss World Megan Young and acclaimed Indian filmmaker Karan Johar. The judging panel included Boolywoods actors Kriti Sanon and Pooja Hegde, alongside the CEO of Miss World Organisation, Julia Evelyn Morley CBE, and former Miss World Manushi Chhillar.

