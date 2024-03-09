Connect with us

Events Promotions

Ascend Studios Foundation announces strategic partnership with Beyond Limits for the Leap Women Africa Program

Events Living News Style Sweet Spot

Ini Dima-Okojie, Derin Fabikun & Sophia Ike-Onu will Discuss Their 20 years of Admirable Sisterhood on #BNSCONVOS Today, Join us!

Events Promotions

Youth of Enterprise Women of the Future Share Their Inspiring Stories for International Women's Day 2024

Events Inspired News Promotions

Netflix Celebrates International Women's Day: A Spotlight on African Female Creators

Events Style

Step Into Your Feminine Power With These Purple Looks For Women's Month

BN TV Events Music

Tems Makes a Fashionable Appearance at the 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards

Events

#BNRSVP Events This Weekend

Events Promotions

IWD 2024 Inspiring Inclusion: Miskay is set to Premiere its First-ever Original Live Series

Events Style

See How Ghanaian Celebrities Stylishly Marked Independence Day

Events

Rita Dominic to Speak At the Women of Valour Conference Set to Hold in Ghana | March 7th

Events

Ascend Studios Foundation announces strategic partnership with Beyond Limits for the Leap Women Africa Program

Avatar photo

Published

2 seconds ago

 on

L-R Dr Yetty Ogunnubi CEO – YD Company, Dr Juliet Ehimuan. Founder, Beyond Limits Africa, Dr.Inya Lawal, president of Ascend Studios Foundation.

Ascend Studios Foundation, an organization dedicated to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship, announces a new partnership with Beyond Limits, an organization focused on accelerating the growth of impact-driven businesses in Africa for the Leap Women Africa program, an accelerator designed to empower women leading tech-driven startups across the continent.

Leap Women Africa, an Ascend Studios Foundation Initiative launched in 2023 in partnership with the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), U.S Consulate Lagos, Venture Garden Group, Future Map Foundation, and Get Funded Africa.

The program provides a unique opportunity for 40 high-potential tech and tech-enabled startups to gain the skills and mentorship needed to scale their businesses and create positive change.

We are thrilled to partner with Beyond Limits. Leap Women Africa offers a powerful platform to support African women entrepreneurs.

By equipping them with the tools and resources they need to succeed, we can unlock their potential to drive innovation and solve some of the continent’s most pressing challenges, said Dr. Inya Lawal, president of Ascend Studios Foundation.

Leap Women Africa offers a comprehensive curriculum that includes training on the latest technology trends, leadership development, financial management, and business strategy.

Participants will also benefit from mentorship from a network of accomplished tech executives who have built successful businesses in Africa.

Beyond Limits is delighted to partner with Ascend Studios Foundation and other partners to provide entrepreneurship development to a cohort of female founders from the exchange alumni of the US Consulate.

Entrepreneurship is really important for job creation and overall economic growth and we are delighted to be able to provide leadership and organizational effectiveness, training and mentoring to entrepreneurial founders and leaders to help them build sustainable businesses, develop high-performing teams and maximize their potential, said Dr Juliet Ehimuan. Founder, Beyond Limits Africa.

The Leap Women Africa program is specifically focused on selecting startups that align with the following key themes:

  •  Women’s Empowerment: Businesses that support innovative methods to advance women’s rights and economic opportunities.
  • Women in Tech: Businesses led by women who are harnessing technology to create a positive impact across various industries.
  • Healthcare Innovation: Startups that utilize technology to bridge healthcare gaps and improve access to quality care.
  • Climate Action: Businesses developing tech-driven solutions to combat climate change and promote environmental sustainability.
  • Education Transformation: Startups leveraging technology to revolutionize the education sector and enhance learning outcomes.

Through this partnership, Ascend Studios Foundation and Beyond Limits are committed to supporting the growth of a vibrant and inclusive tech ecosystem in Africa. By empowering women entrepreneurs, they aim to unlock the continent’s full potential for innovation and positive social change.

Dive deeper! Follow Ascend Studious Foundation on Instagram for the latest updates.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Advertisement

Star Features

Get to Know More About Ted Oladele’s Tech Journey and Why He’s Building Mira in Today’s “Doing Life With…”

International Women’s Day 2024: How Can We All Inspire Inclusion for Women?

How African Female Artists Are Putting Africa on Global Music Charts

Wunmi Adelusi: How Gender-Friendly Policies Promote Inclusion in The Workplace

10 Interesting Life Lessons From Portable
css.php