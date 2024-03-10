81-Year-Old Whisky, The Reach Unveiled at an Exclusive Event

What happens when you bring together some of the best minds in Nigeria to unveil a first in Africa, celebrate craftsmanship, and ask that the dress code be ‘formal’? You get an exquisite experience like none other. And trust Nigerians to redefine the evening like only we know how to.

On Friday, February 23, a select number of guests were hosted by The Macallan as it unveiled its oldest single malt whisky, The Reach. First crafted in 1940, The Reach reflects an extraordinary moment in time and exemplifies the enduring spirit that has been at the heart of the brand for almost 200 years.

So, you understand that it was an event for the history books of Nigeria and the continent. Again, no one does better than we do when it comes to marking history.

Here is why the night was so special: boasting an extraordinarily rare 81-year history, The Reach is a discernible masterpiece that is expected to delight Nigerian whisky connoisseurs. It’s crafted from a single, sherry-seasoned oak cask, and the dark and precious whisky finds its home in a Lalique crystal decanter (oh, there are stunning photos below).

With only 288 decanters available worldwide, The Macallan’s launch of The Reach in Nigeria emphasises its dedication to consistently delivering exceptional whisky experiences for connoisseurs in the country.

Here are some more photos from the event:

