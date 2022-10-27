Meet the Latest Graduates of the MultiChoice Talent Factory 🎉

MultiChoice Talent Factory recently graduated 19 young and vibrant African filmmakers from the class of 2022. This next generation of African storytellers went through an intense 12-month training and learning process from local and foreign film production experts, after which they were adjudged to have put in performances deserving of their certification.

MTF Academy is a shared-value initiative that provides a platform for young creatives to develop their talent and engage with one another through their shared passion of filmmaking. The academy was established in 2018 and has since trained over 200 filmmakers.

The students received their certificates during a graduation ceremony held at Terrakulture in Lagos. Some students of the set also received special awards for their outstanding performances during the programme.

Here are the newly certified young African filmmakers from the MTF class of 2022:

Akapo Adedemola Akanni:

The 26-year-old filmmaker emerged overall best student from the MTF class of 2022 and was rewarded with a 2-month course at the prestigious New York Film Academy. Driven by his understanding of how expensive film production and equipment are, Akapo aspires to make quality equipment easily accessible to filmmakers at an affordable amount, helping them make great productions without having to purchase the equipment upfront. Akapo graduated with a degree in Theatre Arts from the University of Benin.

Oluwatoyosi Fowode:

Toyosi graduated as one of the top three students of the MTF class of 2022 and bagged a 4-week production internship in South Africa for her impressive performance. She holds a Bachelor of Law degree from Babcock University. The 28-year- old aspires to be a producer and director, to create content that enables better understanding and appreciation of the highly varied, but rich traditions and cultures across Africa. During the programme, she co-founded ‘Ace Divergent’ with two other MTF students. The company received N2 million grant from MultiChoice during the graduation ceremony.

Emmanuel Horla Nuvor:

The 26-year-old graduated is one of the top three student from the MTF class of 2022. Horla is a young Ghanian filmmaker with a degree from the National Film and Television Institute, Ghana. A lover of African culture, Horla believes that a good story makes a good film and dreams of being a film director. One of the stories he is interested in telling is on mentorship, as he believes millennials have a lot to learn from the

preceding generation.

Ibrahim Yusuf Mamman & Samuel Akinwale Ishola:

The duo who co-own Ace Divergence, a production start-up, were rewarded with a N2 million grant by the CEO of MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe. 28-year-old Ibrahim is very passionate about marriages across borders. As a Nigerian growing up in Abuja, he was fascinated with the multicultural diversity of Africa.

Ibrahim has a degree in sales and Marketing Management from Cairo University, Egypt, and aims to contribute to making the African film industry part of alobal multimedia. Samuel a.ka ‘Smish’ is a creative writer who believes that the authenticity of African creatives and the stories they tell, will bring about opportunities and growth similar to what the Nigerian music industry is experiencing at the moment. Smish believes that thinking outside the box and collaboration are two ways creatives cannavigate the funding challenge and bring out the rich stories embedded in the womb of every African storyteller.

Others are:

Akinrinbola Abimbola Diekolola

Alice Otchere Johnson

Andrea AdeolaPeregrino

Doris Ifunanya Nwoye

Emmanuella Oluwanifesimi Bakare

Jephtah Osafo Appiah

Eniayekan Favour Hope

Nicholas Tetteh Nartey

Giwa Omowunuola

Temitope Mariam Odo

Teniola Israel Oyelumade

Wapah Kelechi Ezeigwe

Oluwatosin Alabi

Plangan Dawum Amtu

