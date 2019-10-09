Watch Official Trailer for Donald A. Eferere’s Short Film “Dari Ji Mi (Forgive Me)”

The film was produced with a New York-based crew. Ahmed Nazim served as the director of photography and actor Stephanie Ivainashe played the role of Ife. Compositions by Nigeria’s Ava Momoh are prominent in the soundtrack. The film’s running time is 12 minutes.

“Dari Ji mi” won the Best Short Film USA category at the Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival and has also been selected by several festivals in the United States like the Capital City Black Film Festival, Rhode Island International Film Festival, Queen City Black Film Festival and more.