Here’s the Full List of Films Selected for AFRIFF 2019

For Sama by Waad Al-Kateab (Syria) will open screenings at the 2019 Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) slated to hold between Nov 13 – Nov 20, 2019 in Port Harcourt, Nigeria.

Akin Omotoso’s (Nigeria) The Ghost and The House of Truth will close screenings at the festival where a total of 28 Nigerian films made it to the final selection.

Here’s the list of films that made AFRIFF 2019

Feature Films

Burial Of Kojo – Blitz Bazawule (Ghana)

The Lost Okoroshi – Abba Makama (Nigeria)

Knuckle City – Jahmil Qubeka (South Africa)

Walking With Shadows – Aoife O’kelly (Uk/Nigeria)

The Last Tree – Shola Amoo (UK)

Running Against The Wind – Jan Phillip Weyi (Ethiopia)

Our Lady Of The Nile – Atik Rahimi (Rwanda/France)

Dhalinyaro (Youth) – Lula Ali Ismail (Djibouti)

Baanum Nafi – Mamadou Dia (Senegal)

The Man Who Cuts Tattoos – Mike Omonua (Nigeria)

We Are Thankful – Joshua Magor (South Africa)

Ghost And The House Of Truth – Akin Omotoso (Nigeria)

Gold Coast Lounge – Pascal Aka (Ghana)

Rattlesnakes – Julius Amedume (USA)

Documentaries

At Jolie Coiffure – Rosine Mbakam (Belgium/Cameroon)

Nigeria’s Lost Generation – Charlie Luckoc (Nigeria)

Between God & I – Yara Cosat (Mozambique)

Meeting My Father – Alassane Diago (Senegal)

The Sound Of Masks – Sara Cf De Gouveia (Mozambique/South Africa)

Buddha In Africa – Nichole Schaffer (South Africa)

Sankara Is Not Dead – Lucie Viver (Burkina Faso)

In Search – Beryl Magoko (Kenya)

On Air – Manno Lassens (Burundi)

When Babies Don’t Come – Molatelo Mainetje (South Africa)

The Money Stone – Stuart Harmon (USA/Ghana)

Gao, Resistance Of A People – Kassim Sanogo (Mali)

Time Is On Our Side – Katy Lena Ndiaye (Burkina Faso/Belgium)

Silent Forests – Mariah Wilson (Cameroon/Congo/USA)

Dying For Gold – Catherine Meyburgh, Richard Pakleppa (South Africa)

Shorts

Miracle – Bongi Ndaba (South Africa)

The King’s Ghost – Rapahele Benisty (Ivory Coast)

To Return A King – Daniel Order (Nigeria)

Team Marilyn – Latoya Morgan (United States)

A Cemetary Of Doves – Tokunboh Sangodoyin (Nigeria)

Watumwa – Timmy Otukoya (South Africa)

Jungle Justice – Idowu Okeniyi (Ghana)

Money Marriage – Emeka Chukwuleta (Nigeria)

Dark Room – Kagho Idhebor (Nigeria)

Nirvana – Richard Governor Owusu (Ghana)

Life At The Bay – Nora Awolowo (Nigeria)

180° – Mohamed Reda Kouzi (Morocco)

Wallflower – Joel Adegboye (Nigeria)

Caught Up – Afolabi Olalekan (Nigeria)

Blackwood – Kalu Oji (Australia)

Shaka’s Mask – Maishe Mosala (South Africa)

Soapmakers Of Samabogo – Hannah Stanton-jones, Tadg O’keeffe (Mali)

My Dreams – Kehinde Temitope Odutayo (Nigeria)

Makoko: The Floating Slum – Reggie Akingbade, Debo Johnson (Nigeria)

Missing – Achiri Victor (Cameroon)

Oga John – Tolulope Ajayo (Nigeria)

David The Iria Brothers – Austin “Ehiz” Iria And Ose Iria (Nigeria)

Appreciation – Tomisin Adepeju (United Kingdom)

Morning Ride – Omar Nana Owusu (Ghana)

Fade – Bunmi Ajakaiye (Nigeria)

Baxu And The Giants – Florian Schott (Namibia)

Oblivion – Joseph Entekume (Nigeria)

The Audition – Ayomide Adeleke (Nigeria)

My Tyson – Claudio Casale (Italy)

24 Truths (24 Verites) – Selim Gribaa (Tunisia)

Eulogy – Shirley Urhobo-enebong (Nigeria)

The Untold – Chika Okoromadu (Nigeria)

And Me And You – Richie Campbell (United Kingdom)

The Second – Mpumelelo Kheswa (South Africa)

Little Black Dress – Esteri Tebandeke (Uganda)

The Budding Artists – Adekunle Bajo (Nigeria)

Drink, Drugs And KFC – Aml Ameen

Animations

“Choices” – Stephen Shima Iosun (Nigeria)

Falta – Claver Yameogo (Burkina Faso)

Surprise: A Christmas Story – Chimezie Nwagbo (Nigeria)

Foreign Currency (Ego Oyibo) – Chekwube Okonkwo (Nigeria)

Meet The Igwes – Chekwube Okonkwo (Nigeria)

B.I.G (Believe In Ghana) – Ghana

I’m Living In Ghana Get Me Out Of Here! – Comfort Arthur (Ghana)

Appeased Village (Village Apaisé) – Issouf Bah (Mali)

Corruption:The Musical – Chekwube Okonkwo (Nigeria)

Malika – Warrior – Queen Roye Okupe (United States)

Students’ Shorts

History Of Chicken – Odera Orji (Nigeria)

Meute – Ambre Rambaud (France)

Gift (Ajándék) – Lili Vajda (Hungary)

9 Lives: Tales From The Cat Show – Anicia’s Story – Alyssa Pinter (United States)

The Old Man And The Mountain (Le Vieil Homme Et La Montagne) – Mohamed Rida Gueznai (Morocco)

Times (Denborak) – Jon Santamaria, Nestor Urbieta (Spain)

Mr. Hugo – François Le Guen (France)

The Dancing Class – Lin Niu (United States)

Linger – Edem Dotse (United States)