Movies & TV
Here’s the Full List of Films Selected for AFRIFF 2019
For Sama by Waad Al-Kateab (Syria) will open screenings at the 2019 Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) slated to hold between Nov 13 – Nov 20, 2019 in Port Harcourt, Nigeria.
Akin Omotoso’s (Nigeria) The Ghost and The House of Truth will close screenings at the festival where a total of 28 Nigerian films made it to the final selection.
Here’s the list of films that made AFRIFF 2019
Feature Films
Burial Of Kojo – Blitz Bazawule (Ghana)
The Lost Okoroshi – Abba Makama (Nigeria)
Knuckle City – Jahmil Qubeka (South Africa)
Walking With Shadows – Aoife O’kelly (Uk/Nigeria)
The Last Tree – Shola Amoo (UK)
Running Against The Wind – Jan Phillip Weyi (Ethiopia)
Our Lady Of The Nile – Atik Rahimi (Rwanda/France)
Dhalinyaro (Youth) – Lula Ali Ismail (Djibouti)
Baanum Nafi – Mamadou Dia (Senegal)
The Man Who Cuts Tattoos – Mike Omonua (Nigeria)
We Are Thankful – Joshua Magor (South Africa)
Ghost And The House Of Truth – Akin Omotoso (Nigeria)
Gold Coast Lounge – Pascal Aka (Ghana)
Rattlesnakes – Julius Amedume (USA)
Documentaries
At Jolie Coiffure – Rosine Mbakam (Belgium/Cameroon)
Nigeria’s Lost Generation – Charlie Luckoc (Nigeria)
Between God & I – Yara Cosat (Mozambique)
Meeting My Father – Alassane Diago (Senegal)
The Sound Of Masks – Sara Cf De Gouveia (Mozambique/South Africa)
Buddha In Africa – Nichole Schaffer (South Africa)
Sankara Is Not Dead – Lucie Viver (Burkina Faso)
In Search – Beryl Magoko (Kenya)
On Air – Manno Lassens (Burundi)
When Babies Don’t Come – Molatelo Mainetje (South Africa)
The Money Stone – Stuart Harmon (USA/Ghana)
Gao, Resistance Of A People – Kassim Sanogo (Mali)
Time Is On Our Side – Katy Lena Ndiaye (Burkina Faso/Belgium)
Silent Forests – Mariah Wilson (Cameroon/Congo/USA)
Dying For Gold – Catherine Meyburgh, Richard Pakleppa (South Africa)
Shorts
Miracle – Bongi Ndaba (South Africa)
The King’s Ghost – Rapahele Benisty (Ivory Coast)
To Return A King – Daniel Order (Nigeria)
Team Marilyn – Latoya Morgan (United States)
A Cemetary Of Doves – Tokunboh Sangodoyin (Nigeria)
Watumwa – Timmy Otukoya (South Africa)
Jungle Justice – Idowu Okeniyi (Ghana)
Money Marriage – Emeka Chukwuleta (Nigeria)
Dark Room – Kagho Idhebor (Nigeria)
Nirvana – Richard Governor Owusu (Ghana)
Life At The Bay – Nora Awolowo (Nigeria)
180° – Mohamed Reda Kouzi (Morocco)
Wallflower – Joel Adegboye (Nigeria)
Caught Up – Afolabi Olalekan (Nigeria)
Blackwood – Kalu Oji (Australia)
Shaka’s Mask – Maishe Mosala (South Africa)
Soapmakers Of Samabogo – Hannah Stanton-jones, Tadg O’keeffe (Mali)
My Dreams – Kehinde Temitope Odutayo (Nigeria)
Makoko: The Floating Slum – Reggie Akingbade, Debo Johnson (Nigeria)
Missing – Achiri Victor (Cameroon)
Oga John – Tolulope Ajayo (Nigeria)
David The Iria Brothers – Austin “Ehiz” Iria And Ose Iria (Nigeria)
Appreciation – Tomisin Adepeju (United Kingdom)
Morning Ride – Omar Nana Owusu (Ghana)
Fade – Bunmi Ajakaiye (Nigeria)
Baxu And The Giants – Florian Schott (Namibia)
Oblivion – Joseph Entekume (Nigeria)
The Audition – Ayomide Adeleke (Nigeria)
My Tyson – Claudio Casale (Italy)
24 Truths (24 Verites) – Selim Gribaa (Tunisia)
Eulogy – Shirley Urhobo-enebong (Nigeria)
The Untold – Chika Okoromadu (Nigeria)
And Me And You – Richie Campbell (United Kingdom)
The Second – Mpumelelo Kheswa (South Africa)
Little Black Dress – Esteri Tebandeke (Uganda)
The Budding Artists – Adekunle Bajo (Nigeria)
Drink, Drugs And KFC – Aml Ameen
Animations
“Choices” – Stephen Shima Iosun (Nigeria)
Falta – Claver Yameogo (Burkina Faso)
Surprise: A Christmas Story – Chimezie Nwagbo (Nigeria)
Foreign Currency (Ego Oyibo) – Chekwube Okonkwo (Nigeria)
Meet The Igwes – Chekwube Okonkwo (Nigeria)
B.I.G (Believe In Ghana) – Ghana
I’m Living In Ghana Get Me Out Of Here! – Comfort Arthur (Ghana)
Appeased Village (Village Apaisé) – Issouf Bah (Mali)
Corruption:The Musical – Chekwube Okonkwo (Nigeria)
Malika – Warrior – Queen Roye Okupe (United States)
Students’ Shorts
History Of Chicken – Odera Orji (Nigeria)
Meute – Ambre Rambaud (France)
Gift (Ajándék) – Lili Vajda (Hungary)
9 Lives: Tales From The Cat Show – Anicia’s Story – Alyssa Pinter (United States)
The Old Man And The Mountain (Le Vieil Homme Et La Montagne) – Mohamed Rida Gueznai (Morocco)
Times (Denborak) – Jon Santamaria, Nestor Urbieta (Spain)
Mr. Hugo – François Le Guen (France)
The Dancing Class – Lin Niu (United States)
Linger – Edem Dotse (United States)