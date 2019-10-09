Connect with us

Movies & TV Nollywood

Here's the Full List of Films Selected for AFRIFF 2019

Movies & TV

Enyinna Nwigwe describes his Role "Obinna Omego" & Its Importance in “Living in Bondage: Breaking Free” | WATCH

Inspired Movies & TV

Tyler Perry Speaks on Being Ignored in Hollywood on "CBS This Morning" | WATCH

Movies & TV Nollywood

Funmi Iyanda’s Debut Movie ‘Walking with Shadows’ Premieres Tonight at BFI London Film Festival

BN TV Movies & TV

Nollywood Veteran Liz Benson Ameye talks Marriage, Sex & the Girl Child with Mercy Johnson Okojie in Episode 12 of “Mercy’s Menu” | WATCH

Movies & TV Scoop

Tyler Perry Opens up on Triumphing Over a Traumatic Childhood & Finding Love as he Graces the Cover of People Magazine

BN TV Inspired Movies & TV

Tyler Perry talks to Gayle King about What Inspires Him to Think Big, his Next Project & More | Watch

Movies & TV

Last Call! We're Giving 20 BNers Free Double Invites Each to See Omoni Oboli's "Love is War" at Our Next #BellaNaijaMovieDate

BN TV Movies & TV

Lupita Nyong'o talks Racism & Colourism on BBC Newsnight | Watch

Movies & TV Scoop

Go Inside Tyler Perry's Massive $250m Movie Studio in Atlanta

Movies & TV

Here’s the Full List of Films Selected for AFRIFF 2019

BellaNaija.com

Published

23 hours ago

 on

For Sama by Waad Al-Kateab (Syria) will open screenings at the 2019 Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) slated to hold between Nov 13 – Nov 20, 2019 in Port Harcourt, Nigeria.

Akin Omotoso’s (Nigeria) The Ghost and The House of Truth will close screenings at the festival where a total of 28 Nigerian films made it to the final selection.

Here’s the list of films that made AFRIFF 2019

Feature Films

Burial Of Kojo – Blitz Bazawule (Ghana)

The Lost Okoroshi – Abba Makama (Nigeria)

Knuckle City – Jahmil Qubeka (South Africa)

Walking With Shadows – Aoife O’kelly (Uk/Nigeria)

The Last Tree – Shola Amoo (UK)

Running Against The Wind – Jan Phillip Weyi (Ethiopia)

Our Lady Of The Nile – Atik Rahimi (Rwanda/France)

Dhalinyaro (Youth) – Lula Ali Ismail (Djibouti)

Baanum Nafi – Mamadou Dia (Senegal)

The Man Who Cuts Tattoos – Mike Omonua (Nigeria)

We Are Thankful – Joshua Magor (South Africa)

Ghost And The House Of Truth – Akin Omotoso (Nigeria)

Gold Coast Lounge – Pascal Aka (Ghana)

Rattlesnakes – Julius Amedume (USA)

Documentaries

At Jolie Coiffure – Rosine Mbakam (Belgium/Cameroon)

Nigeria’s Lost Generation – Charlie Luckoc (Nigeria)

Between God & I – Yara Cosat (Mozambique)

Meeting My Father – Alassane Diago (Senegal)

The Sound Of Masks – Sara Cf De Gouveia (Mozambique/South Africa)

Buddha In Africa –  Nichole Schaffer (South Africa)

Sankara Is Not Dead – Lucie Viver (Burkina Faso)

In Search –  Beryl Magoko (Kenya)

On Air – Manno Lassens (Burundi)

When Babies Don’t Come – Molatelo Mainetje (South Africa)

The Money Stone –  Stuart Harmon (USA/Ghana)

Gao, Resistance Of A People – Kassim Sanogo (Mali)

Time Is On Our Side – Katy Lena Ndiaye (Burkina Faso/Belgium)

Silent Forests – Mariah Wilson (Cameroon/Congo/USA)

Dying For Gold – Catherine Meyburgh, Richard Pakleppa (South Africa)

Shorts

Miracle – Bongi Ndaba (South Africa)

The King’s Ghost – Rapahele Benisty (Ivory Coast)

To Return A King – Daniel Order (Nigeria)

Team Marilyn – Latoya Morgan (United States)

A Cemetary Of Doves – Tokunboh Sangodoyin (Nigeria)

Watumwa – Timmy Otukoya (South Africa)

Jungle Justice – Idowu Okeniyi (Ghana)

Money Marriage – Emeka Chukwuleta (Nigeria)

Dark Room – Kagho Idhebor (Nigeria)

Nirvana – Richard Governor Owusu (Ghana)

Life At The Bay – Nora Awolowo (Nigeria)

180° – Mohamed Reda Kouzi (Morocco)

Wallflower – Joel Adegboye (Nigeria)

Caught Up – Afolabi Olalekan (Nigeria)

Blackwood – Kalu Oji (Australia)

Shaka’s Mask – Maishe Mosala (South Africa)

Soapmakers Of Samabogo – Hannah Stanton-jones, Tadg O’keeffe (Mali)

My Dreams – Kehinde Temitope Odutayo (Nigeria)

Makoko: The Floating Slum – Reggie Akingbade, Debo Johnson (Nigeria)

Missing – Achiri Victor (Cameroon)

Oga John – Tolulope Ajayo (Nigeria)

David The Iria Brothers – Austin “Ehiz” Iria And Ose Iria (Nigeria)

Appreciation – Tomisin Adepeju (United Kingdom)

Morning Ride – Omar Nana Owusu (Ghana)

Fade – Bunmi Ajakaiye (Nigeria)

Baxu And The Giants – Florian Schott (Namibia)

Oblivion – Joseph Entekume (Nigeria)

The Audition – Ayomide Adeleke (Nigeria)

My Tyson – Claudio Casale (Italy)

24 Truths (24 Verites) – Selim Gribaa (Tunisia)

Eulogy – Shirley Urhobo-enebong (Nigeria)

The Untold – Chika Okoromadu (Nigeria)

And Me And You – Richie Campbell (United Kingdom)

The Second – Mpumelelo Kheswa (South Africa)

Little Black Dress – Esteri Tebandeke (Uganda)

The Budding Artists – Adekunle Bajo (Nigeria)

Drink, Drugs And KFC – Aml Ameen

Animations

“Choices” – Stephen Shima Iosun (Nigeria)

Falta – Claver Yameogo (Burkina Faso)

Surprise: A Christmas Story – Chimezie Nwagbo (Nigeria)

Foreign Currency (Ego Oyibo) – Chekwube Okonkwo (Nigeria)

Meet The Igwes – Chekwube Okonkwo (Nigeria)

B.I.G (Believe In Ghana) – Ghana

I’m Living In Ghana Get Me Out Of Here! – Comfort Arthur (Ghana)

Appeased Village (Village Apaisé) – Issouf Bah (Mali)

Corruption:The Musical – Chekwube Okonkwo (Nigeria)

Malika – Warrior – Queen Roye Okupe (United States)

Students’ Shorts

History Of Chicken – Odera Orji (Nigeria)

Meute – Ambre Rambaud (France)

Gift (Ajándék) – Lili Vajda (Hungary)

9 Lives: Tales From The Cat Show – Anicia’s Story – Alyssa Pinter (United States)

The Old Man And The Mountain (Le Vieil Homme Et La Montagne) – Mohamed Rida Gueznai (Morocco)

Times (Denborak) – Jon Santamaria, Nestor Urbieta (Spain)

Mr. Hugo – François Le Guen (France)

The Dancing Class – Lin Niu (United States)

Linger – Edem Dotse (United States)

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Deb Is Still Figuring Things Out, But One thing is Clear… Paying Black Tax is Motivates Her to Do More

How Much of Your Personal Life Should You Bring to the Workplace?

Bill Gates Narrates the Genesis of his “Fruitful Friendship” with Aliko Dangote

#BellaNaijaWCW Chioma Agwuebo of TechHer is Empowering & Advocating for Women with her Media & Tech Skills

Nengi Phil-Ebosie: What is your Credit Rating?

Advertisement
css.php