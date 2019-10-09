BN TV
Flavour Gives Us a Glimpse of his Soundtrack – Tene – for “Living in Bondage: Breaking Free” | Watch
A great movie requires great and memorable soundtracks and the producers of “Living in Bondage: Breaking Free” got a couple of surprises up their sleeves.
The best of the best in the music industry created amazing soundtracks for the sequel.
Flavour shows us a little of what to expect from his soundtrack titled ‘TENE’ in the movie.
Watch the video below
