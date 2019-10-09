Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Flavour Gives Us a Glimpse of his Soundtrack - Tene - for "Living in Bondage: Breaking Free" | Watch

BN TV Music

You’ve Got to Watch this Cover of Beyoncé’s “Brown Skin Girl” by Stormzy featuring Stalk Ashley

BN TV Relationships

OAP Osi Suave Speaks on Dating in Lagos on this Episode of Ndani TV’s “Just Say It”

BN TV Inspired

Tito Idakula & Ojuola Asuquo have a Heart-to-Heart discussion on Baby Loss & their Experiences as Christians in New Episode of "My Jesus Experience"

BN TV

BBNaija's Anto joins the Shady Bunch to Discuss "Small Me, Big God" on Accelerate TV's "Shade Corner"

BN TV

Do you Bother Finding out the Source of your Friends' Wealth? Watch Episode 5 of RED TV's "Red Hot Topics"

BN TV Movies & TV

Nollywood Veteran Liz Benson Ameye talks Marriage, Sex & the Girl Child with Mercy Johnson Okojie in Episode 12 of “Mercy’s Menu” | WATCH

BN TV Music

Rihanna Answers Questions on Baby Bump Rumours, Album Release Date on Vogue’s "Go Ask Anna" | WATCH

BN TV Inspired Movies & TV

Tyler Perry talks to Gayle King about What Inspires Him to Think Big, his Next Project & More | Watch

BN TV

Find out who walks Away with $50,000 in East Africa's Got Talent Grand Finale | Watch

BN TV

Flavour Gives Us a Glimpse of his Soundtrack – Tene – for “Living in Bondage: Breaking Free” | Watch

BellaNaija.com

Published

24 hours ago

 on

A great movie requires great and memorable soundtracks and the producers of “Living in Bondage: Breaking Free” got a couple of surprises up their sleeves.

The best of the best in the music industry created amazing soundtracks for the sequel.

Flavour shows us a little of what to expect from his soundtrack titled ‘TENE’ in the movie.

Watch the video below

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Deb Is Still Figuring Things Out, But One thing is Clear… Paying Black Tax is Motivates Her to Do More

How Much of Your Personal Life Should You Bring to the Workplace?

Bill Gates Narrates the Genesis of his “Fruitful Friendship” with Aliko Dangote

#BellaNaijaWCW Chioma Agwuebo of TechHer is Empowering & Advocating for Women with her Media & Tech Skills

Nengi Phil-Ebosie: What is your Credit Rating?

Advertisement
css.php