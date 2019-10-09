Go Inside Tyler Perry’s Massive $250m Movie Studio in Atlanta

Over the weekend, Viola Davis, Ava DuVernay, Oprah Winfrey, Whoopi Goldberg, Denzel Washington, Spike Lee, Will Smith, Halle Berry, Samuel L. Jackson, Tiffany Haddish, Beyoncé joined Tyler Perry at the opening of the first African-American owned movie studio, Tyler Perry Studios.

The studio has 12 soundstages, all named after African American legends in the industry: Cicely Tyson, Sidney Poitier, Harry Belefonte, Oprah Winfrey, Whoopi Goldberg, Will Smith, Halle Berry, Denzel Washington, Spike Lee, Ruby Dee, Ossie Davis and Diahann Carroll.

The studio has a replica of White House, it also has trailer parks, a hospital set, a mock jumbo jet, an airport terminal, a school and, a police station. In the works elsewhere is a half-mile, six-lane highway Perry is building for car chases and drag races, as well as backlots that could be used for scenes based in urban Europe.

Photo Credit: @tylerperry