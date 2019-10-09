Connect with us

Go Inside Tyler Perry's Massive $250m Movie Studio in Atlanta

Enyinna Nwigwe describes his Role "Obinna Omego" & Its Importance in "Living in Bondage: Breaking Free"

Tyler Perry Speaks on Being Ignored in Hollywood on "CBS This Morning"

Funmi Iyanda's Debut Movie 'Walking with Shadows' Premieres Tonight at BFI London Film Festival

Nollywood Veteran Liz Benson Ameye talks Marriage, Sex & the Girl Child with Mercy Johnson Okojie in Episode 12 of "Mercy's Menu"

Tyler Perry Opens up on Triumphing Over a Traumatic Childhood & Finding Love as he Graces the Cover of People Magazine

Tyler Perry talks to Gayle King about What Inspires Him to Think Big, his Next Project & More

Last Call! We're Giving 20 BNers Free Double Invites Each to See Omoni Oboli's "Love is War" at Our Next #BellaNaijaMovieDate

Lupita Nyong'o talks Racism & Colourism on BBC Newsnight

Watch Official Trailer for Donald A. Eferere's Short Film "Dari Ji Mi (Forgive Me)"

Over the weekend, Viola Davis, Ava DuVernay, Oprah Winfrey, Whoopi Goldberg, Denzel Washington, Spike Lee, Will Smith, Halle Berry, Samuel L. Jackson, Tiffany Haddish, Beyoncé joined Tyler Perry at the opening of the first African-American owned movie studio, Tyler Perry Studios.

The studio has 12 soundstages, all named after African American legends in the industry: Cicely Tyson, Sidney Poitier, Harry Belefonte, Oprah Winfrey, Whoopi Goldberg, Will Smith, Halle Berry, Denzel Washington, Spike Lee, Ruby Dee, Ossie Davis and Diahann Carroll.

The studio has a replica of White House, it also has trailer parks, a hospital set, a mock jumbo jet, an airport terminal, a school and, a police station. In the works elsewhere is a half-mile, six-lane highway Perry is building for car chases and drag races, as well as backlots that could be used for scenes based in urban Europe.

See more photos below:

Photo Credit: @tylerperry

2 Comments

  EWERE

    October 9, 2019 at 1:33 pm

    He has indeed made it.This is beautiful May God bless him with Good health and make him happy always Amen

  Edith

    October 9, 2019 at 11:44 pm

    Wow this is really big

