Connect with us

Events Promotions

All Systems Pro! Experience the iPhone 14 as it Launches at iConnect | October 28th

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events Promotions

MBGN 2022: WAW crowns Miss Plateau, Grace Yakubu as its Brand Ambassador

Events

#MusicIsLife: Get Ready to Party this Weekend with Island BlockParty & Spotify

Events Music Scoop

Simi is Lighting up Stages & Giving Fans the Time of their Lives with her North America Tour

Events Music

Johnny Drille, DJ DSF, Simi, Burna Boy & Davido Nominated for The Beatz Awards 2022

Events Promotions

Pepsi Confam Rave: Pepsi Hosts BBN Season 7 Housemates and Present Prizes

Events

Register for FREE to Attend the Creative Africa Nexus Weekend (CANEX WKND 2022) in Abidjan | November 25th –27th

Events Promotions

Beauty West Africa is Back! Get Ready for an Exciting Trade Exhibition | November 29

Events

Globacom rewards Promo winners with Mouth-watering prizes at the Ofala Festival in Onitsha

Events

All Systems Pro! Experience the iPhone 14 as it Launches at iConnect | October 28th

Published

5 hours ago

 on

On Friday October 28th, 2022, the iPhone 14 officially launches into the Nigerian market and all roads lead to iConnect, Palms shopping mall , Oniru- Lekki, Lagos state.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Apple iConnect (@iconnectstore)

The iConnect team promises to deliver a fun experience .

There is also going to be an opportunity to win big in the hourly, 14-minute low light experience at the store.

So what are you doing on Friday?

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Ariyike Olayiwola: Leaving Behind the Fatphobia Culture

Paula Pwul: How to Attain the Real Concept of Glow Up

How Should We Tell The African Story? – A Conversation with Tunde Alabi-Hundeyin II

And The Winner For #BNShareYourHustle October 22′ Edition Is…

Osahon Okodugha: How to Improve your Chances of Surviving an Accident
css.php