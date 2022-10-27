Events
All Systems Pro! Experience the iPhone 14 as it Launches at iConnect | October 28th
On Friday October 28th, 2022, the iPhone 14 officially launches into the Nigerian market and all roads lead to iConnect, Palms shopping mall , Oniru- Lekki, Lagos state.
The iConnect team promises to deliver a fun experience .
There is also going to be an opportunity to win big in the hourly, 14-minute low light experience at the store.
So what are you doing on Friday?
Sponsored Content