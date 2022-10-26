MusicIsLife: Get Ready to Party this Weekend with Island BlockParty & Spotify

Connect with us

Published

6 mins ago

 on


The Island BlockParty is back, and this time it is heavier than usual.

Together with the popular music streaming service Spotify, Island BlockParty plans to give music fans a thrilling experience on Sunday, October 30, 2022. This edition is themed “Music Is Life.”

Music stars like Ruger, Fave, the waviest DJs on this side of the planet and the most energetic hyper men will also be there to give you an unforgettable experience.

There will be a lot of free goodies and freebies to give out, and the only way to get them is to download a Spotify account.

You can get your tickets online HERE.

