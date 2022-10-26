Simi is Lighting up Stages & Giving Fans the Time of their Lives with her North America Tour

Connect with us

Published

8 mins ago

 on


Simi has been stealing the show in the USA with her “To Be Honest” North American tour.

At the first three stops of her 9-city North American tour—Washington DC, Chicago, and New York City—Simi wowed the crowds with a phenomenal performance of her biggest hits and left them wanting for more.

Still to come are performances in Atlanta, Dallas, Toronto, Philadelphia, Seattle, and Los Angeles.

One thing is sure, Simi Army is in for an unforgettable experience.

See highlights from her recent show:

