Applications for the Netflix Creative Equity Scholarship Fund are Now Open

Netflix has said that its Creative Equity Scholarship Fund (CESF) will now be open to film and TV students in West and Central Africa.

Applications are now open for students to apply to study at institutions in Nigeria, Ghana, Benin, and Gabon.

Netflix’s global Netflix Creative Equity Fund, which was launched in 2021 and will be distributed to various initiatives over the next five years to build a strong, diverse pipeline of creatives around the world, includes a US$1 million scholarship fund for students from Sub-Saharan Africa. The scholarship fund will pay for tuition, housing, study materials, and living costs at certain partner schools in Nigeria where the scholarship recipients have been accepted to study television and film in the 2022 academic year.

The Netflix CESF will start in the whole region at the start of the school year in 2022. In West and Central Africa, Netflix will work with Dalberg as a partner in putting the fund into action and managing the fund.

Here’s how it works:

The Netflix CESF is intended to provide financial aid in the form of full scholarships at partner higher educational institutions in Nigeria, Benin, Ghana, and Gabon to help ambitious creatives from West and Central African countries obtain official qualifications and training. The following countries in West and Central Africa will be eligible: Benin, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Côte d’Ivoire, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Togo.

The fund will be available to students who have obtained admission to study in various film and TV-focused disciplines for the 2022 academic year at the following partner institutions:

Applications are now open via the link here until the 4th of September 2022 at 11:59 PM