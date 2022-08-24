Connect with us

Music Scoop

Mavin Records Unveils New Signee Bayanni | Listen to His Debut EP

BN TV Movies & TV Music

Judith Audu-Foght, Femi Branch & Ibukun Abidoye Discuss Show Business in Nigeria in New Episode of "Public Eye"

BN TV Music

BNXN debuts New Single "In My Mind" on ColorsxStudios

Music Scoop

Rema & Selena Gomez’s "Calm Down" Remix Is Coming This Friday!

Music Scoop

TY Bello covers this week's issue of TheWill Downtown Magazine

BN TV Music

New Music + Video: FWEY - Lost Control

Music

New Music: Mo Eazy - Vibes N Trips feat YCee & Mufasa

BN TV Music

New Music + Video: Pheelz feat. Davido - Electricity

Music

New Music: Tha Boy Myles feat. Skiibii - Shawty

Music Promotions

Joeboy’s Latest Single is Out & It is a ‘Feel-good Heartbreak Song’ | Listen Now

Music

Mavin Records Unveils New Signee Bayanni | Listen to His Debut EP

Published

5 mins ago

 on

Mavin Records has announced that it has signed a new artist, Bayanni. He joins a group of rising and talented artists like Rema, Ayra Starr, Boy Spyce, Magixx, and others who are also affiliated with Mavin Records.

Don Jazzy‘s social media posts drew a lot of attention to the news when it came out on Tuesday, August 23. The music mogul also shared a captivating video portraying the new artist’s incubation process with the team, saying, “It’s that time again when we bring to you another young talent from the Mavin Academy. Meet BAYANNI. He has gone through series of defining moments and is ready to be unveiled to the world. Pls Welcome @itsbayanni, the newest MAVIN. MavinActivated #BAYANNI.”

The singer, who used to go by the name Zheno Boy, has dropped his first extended project entitled “Bayanni.”

The Bayanni EP consists of 4 tracks; “Family,” “Body,” “Ta Ta Ta,” and “Kala” with no guest appearances.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by THE ORACLE (@itsbayanni)

Listen to the EP below:

Stream the EP here.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: It is the Turn of the Lazy Nigerian Youth!

Chisom Mefor: ASUU Strike – Are We Taking Ten Steps Backward?

And The Winner For #BNShareYourHustle August Edition Is…

Comet Nwosu: Low-Cost Ways to Rid Yourself of Emotional Burdens

Jacqueline Alabi: On Social Media Personas and Real Life Identities
css.php