Mavin Records Unveils New Signee Bayanni | Listen to His Debut EP

Mavin Records has announced that it has signed a new artist, Bayanni. He joins a group of rising and talented artists like Rema, Ayra Starr, Boy Spyce, Magixx, and others who are also affiliated with Mavin Records.

Don Jazzy‘s social media posts drew a lot of attention to the news when it came out on Tuesday, August 23. The music mogul also shared a captivating video portraying the new artist’s incubation process with the team, saying, “It’s that time again when we bring to you another young talent from the Mavin Academy. Meet BAYANNI. He has gone through series of defining moments and is ready to be unveiled to the world. Pls Welcome @itsbayanni, the newest MAVIN. MavinActivated #BAYANNI.”

The singer, who used to go by the name Zheno Boy, has dropped his first extended project entitled “Bayanni.”

The Bayanni EP consists of 4 tracks; “Family,” “Body,” “Ta Ta Ta,” and “Kala” with no guest appearances.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THE ORACLE (@itsbayanni)

Listen to the EP below:

Stream the EP here.