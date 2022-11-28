Swarovski Nigeria unveil Sanchan Elegushi, Ify Okoye & Saskay as the New ‘Sparkle Queens’

Kim Oprah, Sanchan Elegushi, Ify Okoye, and Tsakute Jonah popularly known as Saskay are the new ‘Sparkle Queens’ of Swarovski Nigeria, during an unveiling event at its flagship store in Lagos recently. Welcoming them warmly into the Swarovski family, the new Queens will join a diverse and influential portfolio of brand Influencers of the Swarovski tribe in Nigeria.

The new Queens were featured in a new brand campaign themed ‘the wonder of colours’. In a series of fresh portraits and videos, the influencers are seen in joyous expressions, radiating the warmth of happy colours, while accessorised in statement pieces from Swarovski’s new collection.

Conceived by Creative Director Maya Ekah and photographed by Rukie Jumah, the portraits capture the audacious and vibrant nature of the Swarovski Crystals through diverse expressions of style.

Over the years, Swarovski has globally aligned itself with promoting the well-being, development, and creativity of women through strategic partnerships and initiatives. SWNigeria has proven to be a pioneering brand by continuously setting the standard through collaborative, fruitful, and meaningful relationships with its influencers.

One of the Sparkle Queens, former ‘Miss Intercontinental Nigeria’, Kim Oprah who represented Nigeria on the 47th edition of the ‘Miss Intercontinental World Beauty Pageant’ in the Philippines, embodies the charisma of the brand in a graceful manner.

While Sanchan, an exquisite model is notable for her fashion, travel, and lifestyle content with an engaging audience who adore her. Saskay considers herself to be “an incarnation of art.” She views a good time in her life to be discovering her talents and skills as well as using them to impact others and better her persona, while Ify Okoye, former Beauty Queen, Mum, and YouTuber is living her best life and inspiring other women to do the same.

Speaking regarding the partnership, Olamoniso Nduka, Head of SWNigeria said

“just like the face of the global brand Bella Hadid, these women have constantly pushed against the ordinary, by creating a new path and inspiring a lot of people through diverse expressions of style”

SWNigeria offers the world’s finest crystal jewellery, with a focus on trends, design, and meaningful branding. The brand draws from the 125-year heritage of the global Swarovski brand, which embodies creativity, exceptional quality, and expertise.

