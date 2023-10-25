Nigerian Feature Films Selected for Screening at AFRIFF 2023

The Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) 2023 is happening again this November. AFRIFF has been held for over a decade and is now the leading annual gathering for African filmmakers, celebrating a wide range of films, from new and innovative films to timeless classics. It will take place in Lagos, Nigeria, from November 5-10, with the prestigious Globe Awards on November 11.

The annual week-long festival will include film screenings, masterclasses, and workshops. Here is a list of Nigerian feature films that have been selected for screening:

In Competition: Films vying for awards are evaluated by experts and a jury, receiving recognition and awards.

Áfàméfùnà: A Nwa Boi Story

“Áfàméfùnà: An Nwa Boi Story,” a new film from Come On Naija, is the first feature-length film about the Igbo apprenticeship system. This system helped to revitalize the Igbo community’s economy by allowing successful Igbo men to pass on their knowledge and blessings to apprentices, creating a cycle of wealth creation.

The film, directed by Kayode Kasum, has a star-studded cast that includes Kanayo O. Kanayo, Stan Nze, Alexx Ekubo, Atlanta Bridget Johnson, and Segun Arinze, with appearances from Jide Kene Achufusi and Noble Igwe. Omobayowa Alabi produced the film, which was executive-produced by Lawumi Fajemirokun and Kenechukwu Egbue.

Finding Odera

“Finding Odera,” a 2022 film directed by Charles Uwagbai, stars Charlot Daysh, Chris Okagbue, Chris Attoh, Kanayo O. Kanayo, Jide Kosoko, and many more.

Tarella: Princess of the Nile

“Tarella: Princess of the Nile,” an African interpretation of the classic story, is set in the mythical Kingdom of Akkaya, West Africa. Prince Nosa, heir to the throne, and Tarella, the orphaned maiden, must overcome numerous obstacles in their quest to find true love and their happily ever after. Directed by Lolo Eremie and Kayode Kasum, the film stars Kawa Shaznay as Tarella, Timini Egbuson as Prince Nosa, Richard Mofe-Damijo as King Ohen, Nengi Rebecca Hampson as Ebikella, Elvina Baby Ibru as Señora, Ummi Baba-Ahmed as Queen Omonigho and Onyinye Ezekwe as Ebinimi.

Kanaani

“Kanaani,” a new film directed by Tola Olatunji and produced by Jennifer Mairo, is a love story about Obehi and Gbovo, played by Gabriel Afolayan and Ivie Okujaye. Their love is tested by unexpected events and hardships, which lead them to find themselves in unforeseen and difficult circumstances. The film is set in a small fishing village in Edo state, Nigeria, and also stars Robb Hudspeth, Ayo Kosh, and Joseph Benjamin.

All the Colours of the World Are Between Black and White

“All the Colours of the World Are Between Black and White,” directed by Babatunde Apalowo, is a Nigerian romantic drama film about two men who fall in love in a society that does not accept their relationship. The film follows the story of Bambino, a delivery driver who has settled into a simple life as a single man. When he meets Bawa, a charismatic photographer, during a photo competition, their friendship quickly blossoms into something more. However, in a society where same-sex relationships are taboo, the two men must navigate their feelings carefully. Starring Tope Tedela, Riyo David, Martha Ehinome Orhiere, and Uche Elumelu.

Black Harvest

“Black Harvest,” directed by James Amuta, is a Nigerian thriller film about a group of hostages and the killers who have taken them captive. The film stars top Nollywood actors Kelechi Udegbe, Elvina Baby Ibru, Greg ‘Teddy Bear’ Ojefua, Michael Pankyes John, Lavinna Verma, and Tope Olowoniyan.

This is Lagos

“This Is Lagos” is a Nigerian film produced by Kenneth Gyang, Tom Rowlands-Rees, and Jide Makinde. It is directed by Kenneth Gyang and adapted from a short story by Crispin Oduobuk-MfonAbasi. The film stars Gabriel Afolayan as Stevo, a young man with a burning desire for fame and success. Stevo navigates the complex and often treacherous world of Lagos, where everyone has their hidden agenda. The film also features a star-studded cast, including Ikechukwu Onunaku, Rahama Sadau, Kate Henshaw, Enyinna Nwigwe, Sani Muazu, David Jones David, Greg Ojefua, Mike Afolarin, Jibrin Homsuk, Jesse Jagz, and Laura Pepple.

Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti

The biographical film “Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti,” directed by acclaimed Nigerian filmmaker Bolanle Austen-Peters, will delve into the life of the renowned political activist. The movie will feature special appearances by her grandchildren Femi Kuti, Yeni Kuti, and great-grandson Made Kuti. The cast includes Kehinde Bankole, Joke Silva, Omawunmi Dada, Ibrahim Suleiman, and Patrick Diabuah.

A Green Fever

A Green Fever, a film directed by Nigerian filmmaker Taiwo Egunjobi, tells the story of Kunmi, an architect, and his daughter Ireti, who has a rare medical condition. As they travel through the outskirts of 80s-era Ibadan to Old Oyo, Ireti suffers a lethal stroke and they are forced to seek shelter in a mysterious mansion. The nervous but matronly host, Matilda, welcomes them in, but things take a sinister turn when her lover, Colonel Bashiru, arrives unplanned. Kunmi and Ireti soon find themselves trapped in a nightmare, surrounded by people with dark secrets and malicious intentions. The film stars William Benson, Temi Fosudo, Deyemi Okanlawon, Darasimi Nadi, Ruby Precious Okezie, and Toyin Oshinaike.

I Do Not Come to You by Chance

Directed by Ishaya Bako, known for “The Royal Hibiscus Hotel” and “Road To Yesterday,” “I Do Not Come to You by Chance” is a film adaptation of Adaobi Tricia Nwaubani‘s acclaimed 2009 novel. The movie stars Paul Nnadiekwe alongside Blossom Chukwujekwu, with Jennifer Eliogu, Sambasa Nberibe, and Beverly Osu also in significant roles. The story centres on a struggling Nigerian graduate who finds himself entangled in his unscrupulous uncle’s deceitful email scam.

Out of Competition: These films are shown for different reasons, like special showcases, looking back at past works, or by directors who choose not to vie for awards. These movies enhance the movie-watching experience without aiming for festival prizes.

Onyeegwu

In the upcoming film “Onyeegwu“, Alex, a professional footballer, is about to end his career. He embarks on a spiritual journey to reclaim his place in the sport, but his world collides with a young, talented footballer who dreams of playing abroad. The film, directed by Jerome Weber and Uche Jombo, stars a star-studded cast, including Kayode Ojuolape, Nancy Isime, Broda Shaggy, Lateef Adedimeji, Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha, Toyin Abraham, Ini Edo, Williams Uchemba, Emeka Nwagbaraocha, Ufuoma McDermott, Tina Mba, and Natacha Akide.

Scar

Directed by Eneng Chris, and stars Mary Njoku, Uzee Usman, and Anthony Woode, to mention a few.

The Rising Sun

“The Rising Sun” is a new Nigerian film directed and produced by Bakia T Thomas. It is set in a slave camp in the Bight of Biafra (Igbo land) in the late 1700s and tells the story of a slave woman who leads a rebellion against her British captors. The film stars a legendary cast, including Pete Edochie, Chiwetalu Agu, Charles Anwurum, Ebelle Okaro, and Uzor Imeh. Also featured are Farielysian, Adaeze Onuigbo, Smith Nnebe, Maximus John, Chioma Okafor, and Snow Whiteey.

Over the Bridge

Over the Bridge is a fantasy drama film directed by Tolu Ajayi. It follows the story of Folarin (played by Ozzy Agu), an accomplished investment banker with a seemingly perfect life. However, when a high-profile government project he managed goes awry, he begins to question everything he has ever believed to be true. The film is also written and produced by Tosin Otudeko and stars Segilola Ogidan, Joke Silva, Deyemi Okalanwon, Chimezie Imo, and Paul Adam.