Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Shows Up in Statement Gingham for Big Brother Naija 10/10 Finale

It’s the grand finale of Big Brother Naija Season 10/10, and what a journey it has been — from day one to this very moment. We know your hearts are racing right now, eager for Ebuka Obi–Uchendu to step on stage and announce the winner. Take a breather; we’ll get there soon.

But first, you know how it goes, we have to talk about Ebuka’s first look for tonight. We said first because there’s always a second one waiting to make an entrance.)

Tonight, Ebuka channels the iconic Sir Shina Peters, paying homage to the Afro-Juju legend whose style and sound once set the entire nation dancing. His outfit captures that same spirit. It is bold, confident, and full of rhythm.

He’s wearing a black structured blazer with striking red and white gingham panels that cut across the chest and shoulders, paired with high-waisted, wide-leg black trousers cinched at the waist by a red leather belt. Underneath sits a simple black crew-neck shirt, the perfect balance to the statement tailoring. The look is sealed with vibrant red loafers, a nod to that flamboyant stage flair Shina Peters was known for.

Ebuka keeps it cool with oversized brown-tinted sunglasses, a silver chain with a cross pendant, and his trademark calm confidence. The proportions, the colours, and the attitude all come together to celebrate a golden era of Nigerian pop culture, the Shinamania years, while still feeling right at home on the modern Big Brother stage.

Now, as we wait for that moment — the announcement that’ll crown the winner of BBNaija Season 10/10 — one thing’s certain: Ebuka’s look has already made its mark on finale night.

See more photos below