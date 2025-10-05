Connect with us

Scoop Style

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Shows Up in Statement Gingham for Big Brother Naija 10/10 Finale

Inspired News Scoop

Imisi Wins Big Brother Naija 10/10 and Walks Away with 80 Million Naira!

Scoop Style

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Closes Big Brother Naija 10/10 in a Look Fit for a King!

Inspired Scoop

Adesuwa Eworo Honours Nigeria’s Heroes Past and Present in “A Call to Remember”

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

OffAir with Gbemi and Toolz Features Seyi Shay Sharing Stories Behind the Music & Life

News Scoop Sports

Super Eagles Announce 23-Man Squad for 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Beauty Scoop Style

Dede Ashiogwu Just Gave Us the Perfect Mix of Culture and Glam in This Red George

BN TV Scoop

Kirk Franklin Dances, Stomps & Praises His Way Through Jennifer Hudson’s Spirit Tunnel

Music Scoop

Adekunle Gold Dropped a 15-Track Album "Fuji" and the Only Rule Is “No Skips”

Scoop Style

Omowunmi Dada’s Birthday Glow-Up Is All About Golden Glamour

Scoop

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Shows Up in Statement Gingham for Big Brother Naija 10/10 Finale

For BBNaija 10/10 finale, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu channels Afro-Juju icon Sir Shina Peters in a statement look mixing gingham, red leather, and vintage-inspired silhouettes. #BNxBBNaija10
Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

It’s the grand finale of Big Brother Naija Season 10/10, and what a journey it has been — from day one to this very moment. We know your hearts are racing right now, eager for Ebuka ObiUchendu to step on stage and announce the winner. Take a breather; we’ll get there soon.

But first, you know how it goes, we have to talk about Ebuka’s first look for tonight. We said first because there’s always a second one waiting to make an entrance.)

Tonight, Ebuka channels the iconic Sir Shina Peters, paying homage to the Afro-Juju legend whose style and sound once set the entire nation dancing. His outfit captures that same spirit. It is bold, confident, and full of rhythm.

He’s wearing a black structured blazer with striking red and white gingham panels that cut across the chest and shoulders, paired with high-waisted, wide-leg black trousers cinched at the waist by a red leather belt. Underneath sits a simple black crew-neck shirt, the perfect balance to the statement tailoring. The look is sealed with vibrant red loafers, a nod to that flamboyant stage flair Shina Peters was known for.

Ebuka keeps it cool with oversized brown-tinted sunglasses, a silver chain with a cross pendant, and his trademark calm confidence. The proportions, the colours, and the attitude all come together to celebrate a golden era of Nigerian pop culture, the Shinamania years, while still feeling right at home on the modern Big Brother stage.

Now, as we wait for that moment — the announcement that’ll crown the winner of BBNaija Season 10/10 — one thing’s certain: Ebuka’s look has already made its mark on finale night.

See more photos below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (@ebuka)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php