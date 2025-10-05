Connect with us

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Closes Big Brother Naija 10/10 in a Look Fit for a King!

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu closes Big Brother Naija 10/10 with a regal, Pete Edochie-inspired look that honours Nigerian heritage. #BNxBBNaija10
We told you another look was coming, right? You bet we were right. For his second look tonight to close the Big Brother Naija 10/10 season, Ebuka ObiUchendu embraced the throne — quite literally.

Draped in a white robe, he layered a striking leopard-print vest over it, featuring a bold gold-embroidered lion head on the chest. The vest instantly sets a tone of authority, contrasting sharply with the pure white of the flowing robe.

Ebuka’s accessories amplified the regal feel: an ornate gold crown with a burgundy velvet base, layered coral beads in shades of pink and orange, a black-and-gold walking stick, and blue-tinted aviator sunglasses. Every detail nodded to Nigerian royalty and culture, from the coral beads traditionally worn by chiefs to the staff as a mark of stature.

The inspiration behind the look, Ebuka revealed in his caption, comes from the godfather of Nigerian film, television, and stage, Pete Edochie. National treasure. Icon. Legend. King. This outfit was homage, culture, and ceremony rolled into one commanding presence.

Tonight, Ebuka doesn’t just close the season. He celebrates it in style, reminding everyone why he’s more than a host — he’s a curator of moments that linger in memory.

