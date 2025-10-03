Connect with us

OffAir with Gbemi and Toolz Features Seyi Shay Sharing Stories Behind the Music & Life

Catch Seyi Shay in a raw and real conversation on OffAir with Gbemi and Toolz talking life, music, and everything in between.
Published

3 hours ago

 on

Ever wondered where Seyi Shay has been?

Well, Gbemi and Toolz have the scoop, and they got it straight from the source. In the latest episode of “OffAir with Gbemi and Toolz,” the ladies sit down with Seyi Shay for an unfiltered chat about life beyond the music.

From navigating industry politics to behind-the-scenes drama, personal struggles, and what it really feels like stepping back into the spotlight, Seyi Shay lays it all out — raw, candid, and with the kind of honesty you don’t hear every day. Whether you’ve followed her journey from her early hits or you’re just curious about what really happens when the music fades, this episode is packed with gist you’ll want to hear.

And let’s not forget Gbemi and Toolz themselves — always bringing the vibes. The duo looked stunning in their coordinated orange looks, with Seyi Shay too, serving face and style while steering the conversation with their signature wit and warmth.

It’s Seyi Shay like you’ve never seen her before, and trust us, you’ll want to catch every second.

Watch the video below

