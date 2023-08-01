Ayọ̀bámi Adébáyọ̀, Author of “Stay With Me” Has Been Longlisted for The Booker Prize 2023

Connect with us

Photo Credit: Emmanuel Iduma

“A Spell of Good Things”, the sophomore novel written by Nigerian author Ayọ̀bámi Adébáyọ̀, has been longlisted for The Booker Prize, alongside 12 others. She is the fifth Nigerian novelist to be considered for the prestigious award and could become the second Nigerian-born winner, following in the footsteps of Ben Okri.

According to The Booker Prize, The 13 longlisted books explore universal and topical themes – from deeply moving personal dramas to tragi-comic family sagas; from the effects of climate change to the oppression of minorities; from scientific breakthroughs to competitive sport.

In September, a shortlist of six books out of 13 longlisted books will be announced. The winner will be announced at an event at Old Billingsgate, London, on November 26, 2023, and will go home with a cash prize of £50,000. £2,500 will be awarded to each of the six shortlisted authors.

Ayọ̀bámi Adébáyọ̀ is the author of Stay With Me and A Spell of Good Things. She holds B.A. and M.A. degrees in Literature in English from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ife, Nigeria, and an MA in Creative Writing from the University of East Anglia (UK) where she was awarded an international bursary for creative writing.

Congratulations to Ayọ̀bámi Adébáyọ̀! You can read more about The Booker Prize here.

