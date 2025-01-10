Osasogie Omoigui: Your Comfort Zone Is Not Worth It – Step Out!

“Everything you want is on the other side of fear.” – Jack Canfield.

There is nothing wrong with having routines. Having your life meticulously planned year after year isn’t inherently bad. However, what people often overlook is that routines create a sense of safety. With that safety comes a lack of growth, new experiences, and the exhilarating feeling of venturing into something new and challenging. I understand this because I’ve experienced it myself.

You, I and everyone else tend to forget that struggle and discomfort are where all growth happens. Think back to those moments when your parents encouraged—or outright forced—you to try something you were scared of. Whether you failed or succeeded, there was growth in every stage of that fear.

Just like me, you might avoid trying new things because you fear failure. However, understand that failure isn’t the end of the road—it’s the beginning. You learn and gain more from failure than you mostly would from success, and infinitely more than if you never took the chance at all.

Whether you succeed or fail, taking that chance will always be a hundred times more valuable than doing nothing. Sore from your first workout? Exhausted after an all-nighter? Scared of the unknown? Or just afraid of failure? The old cliché remains true: no pain, no gain.

Meanwhile, many people search for new hobbies or passions to fill their lives but hesitate to try something new. They hope that passion will magically find them. If you’re in this group, waiting for something new to fall into your lap, sorry o—nothing for you. Yes, nothing will happen unless you make it happen. Leaving your comfort zone isn’t just about chasing long-held dreams. It’s about discovering things you never knew you might love.

You know how and when Nigerian mums say, see your mates? My dear, if you don’t leave your comfort zone, you will see your mates. Staying in your bubble limits you to people who think like you, narrowing your worldview. However, stepping outside introduces you to different opinions and experiences that can challenge and expand your perspective. Leaving your comfort zone isn’t just about watching your mates do great things—it’s about becoming one of them.

See ehn, when you stick to the same routines, you and your brain fall into autopilot. It’s cosy, calm and collected—like sitting in first class on a plane—but sadly, it numbs your mind and stifles creativity. The moment you unplug and try something new, your brain wakes up. Clarity comes naturally, and you’ll feel more engaged with the world around you.

Start small: Take a walk, smile at a stranger, run, listen to a podcast, compliment someone. Level up: Take the first train to Ibadan or Abeokuta, then the last train back to Lagos. You’ll be amazed at how much sharper and more inspired you feel when you break free from mindless habits.

Feeling stuck can be overwhelming like life is on repeat and nothing ever changes. I’ve been there—it’s suffocating. But here’s the truth: You have the power to break free. The first step is the hardest, but once you take it, you’ll wonder, “Why didn’t I do this sooner?” Life is waiting for you to make it exciting again. Don’t waste another second wondering—start now.

***

Feature Image by Breston Kenya for Pexels