Eniola Bolaji Makes Sporting History as First African World No. 1 in Para-Badminton

FaddotheGreat Confirmed as Guinness World Record Holder for 50-Hour Marathon!

Cardi B Surprises Fans by Bringing Out Grammy-Winner Tyla During ‘Little Miss Drama’ Tour in LA

Mke Tyson vs. Floyd Mayweather Set for Congo: Here’s What We Know About the April 25 Exhibition

How Benedict Umeozor Earned a Perfect 5.00 CGPA at the University of Lagos

Keke Palmer Does Minimalism the Chic Way at the 2026 American Black Film Festival

Watch Stan Nze & Blessing Obasi-Nze Interview Each Other About Marriage and Parenting

Dear Ife Series: Biodun Stephen on Authenticity, Forgiveness and Making Films With Purpose

5 Best African Romance Novels to Read for Valentine's Day 2026

Supermodel Adut Akech Announces Second Pregnancy: "My Heart Is So Full"

Nigeria’s Eniola Bolaji makes history as the first African to become World No. 1 in Women’s SL3 Para-Badminton. Her silver medal at the 2026 World Para Badminton Championships in Bahrain officially moved her to the top of the BWF rankings, marking a major milestone for African para-athletics.
9 hours ago

Eniola Bolaji is the best women’s SL3 para-badminton player in the world right now. Not in Africa. In the world. The Badminton World Federation made it official on Tuesday, 17th February, when the latest rankings confirmed what her performances have been building towards for some time: Nigeria’s own Eniola Bolaji is World No. 1, and in reaching that position, she has become the first African athlete to ever do it in her category.

The ranking move came on the back of her silver medal finish at the 2026 World Para Badminton Championship in Bahrain, where she fought her way to the final before losing 2-0 to Japan’s Shino Kawai on Valentine’s Day. A loss in the final that still rewrote history. That result, combined with her title defence at the Egypt International in January, gave her enough points to dethrone Indonesia’s Qonitah Ikhtiar Syakuroh from the top spot. And just like that, a Nigerian woman is sitting at the summit of a global sport ranking.

This is not Bolaji’s first time making history. At the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, she became the first African to win a badminton medal at either the Olympics or the Paralympics, taking home bronze. What we are seeing now is the continuation of that arrival, carried out with consistency and serious competitive discipline.

Francis Orbih, President of the Badminton Federation of Nigeria, called it the biggest news of the year. He noted that Bolaji likely would have reached this milestone sooner had she competed in more tournaments in the previous year, and that her return to full form last season laid the groundwork for everything that has followed in 2026. “She regained full stability last season and has carried that momentum into this year, already featuring in two major tournaments with outstanding performances,” he said.

He also acknowledged the support of the National Sports Commission, the Abia State Government, and GIG Logistics in creating the conditions for her to compete and excel at this level.

 

