Sweet Spot

Veekee James and Femi “Blue” us Away for Their Second Look at The Traditional Wedding

Published

2 hours ago

 on


The #LoveUnbeaten couple stepped out stylishly in blue for the second look at their traditional wedding.

The bride was adorned in a blue gele, blue hand-beaded asooke dress, a blue ipele, and wine shoes. The groom was clad in a blue fila with wine strips, a blue agbada with wine embroidery, a black shoe, and a black walking stick.

Check out the outfits below:

The bride’s outfit:

The groom’s outfit:

 

The couple stepping out in style:

 

