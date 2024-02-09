Sweet Spot
Veekee James and Femi “Blue” us Away for Their Second Look at The Traditional Wedding
The #LoveUnbeaten couple stepped out stylishly in blue for the second look at their traditional wedding.
The bride was adorned in a blue gele, blue hand-beaded asooke dress, a blue ipele, and wine shoes. The groom was clad in a blue fila with wine strips, a blue agbada with wine embroidery, a black shoe, and a black walking stick.
Check out the outfits below:
The bride’s outfit:
The groom’s outfit:
The couple stepping out in style:
