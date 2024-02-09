Aisha and Teslim’s Nikkah Ceremony Was All Shades of Beautiful!

Teslim told Aisha that she was going to be his wife the first time they met. Here they are years later, sealing their love in a beautiful Nikkah ceremony

Aisha looked radiant in her white dress and Teslim made a super suave groom. They exchanged their heartfelt vows surrounded by the warmth of family and friends. They were officially pronounced husband and wife and they switched things up with a lit reception to celebrate. Everyone got their groove on and the dance floor was on fire. Their wedding was such a blast and you’ll feel all the energy from the video.

Enjoy their wedding video below:

Credits

Videography @maxwelljennings