Aisha and Teslim’s Nikkah Ceremony Was All Shades of Beautiful!

2 hours ago

 Teslim told Aisha that she was going to be his wife the first time they met. Here they are years later, sealing their love in a beautiful Nikkah ceremony

Aisha looked radiant in her white dress and Teslim made a super suave groom. They exchanged their heartfelt vows surrounded by the warmth of family and friends. They were officially pronounced husband and wife and they switched things up with a lit reception to celebrate. Everyone got their groove on and the dance floor was on fire. Their wedding was such a blast and you’ll feel all the energy from the video.

Enjoy their wedding video below:

@maxwelljennings

Related Topics:
