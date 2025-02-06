Sweeten Your Valentine’s Day with This Easy Vanilla Ice Cream Recipe by Infoods Specials

Have you drawn up your Valentine’s Day menu yet? If not, it’s time to add this simple vanilla ice cream recipe to the list. It’s quick, easy, and can be made from the comfort of your kitchen with just a few ingredients: whipping cream, condensed milk, vanilla essence, a pinch of salt, and sprinkles (which are totally optional, but they make your ice cream look extra special).

To get started, whip your whipping cream until it’s incredibly fluffy and has doubled in size. Then, add the condensed milk, a tablespoon of vanilla essence, and a pinch of salt. Mix it all together thoroughly. In just a few minutes, your ice cream mixture will be ready to go!

Next, pour the mix into a container and chill it in the freezer overnight, or at least for 6 hours. This is where patience comes in. The result is a creamy, dreamy vanilla ice cream. Scovia even added some sprinkles on top to make it look beautiful and ready to indulge in.

Now, you definitely need to add this to your Valentine’s Day menu. It makes the perfect dessert, and your partner will surely appreciate it. And if you’re flying solo this Valentine’s, trust us, your taste buds will still be thanking you.

