Paula Pwul: Why More Women Need to Step Into the Spotlight

Have you ever found yourself in a meeting, possessing the best idea in the room, yet chose to remain silent? Or perhaps you’ve contributed significantly to a project, only to see someone else receive the credit when it was time to acknowledge contributions? Have you also hesitated to share a certain idea online, only to later see someone else publish it first?

This is what I refer to as invisible brilliance, the quiet excellence that many women possess—such as their ideas, creativity, and solutions—that often goes unnoticed or unheard. This can happen because we tend to hold back, waiting for someone else to notice us or permit us to act. The reality is that brilliance that remains invisible does not change lives; it’s the brilliance that is shared and expressed that truly makes an impact. So why do women hide?

As a personal branding strategist, I work with women every day who have powerful gifts but struggle to step into visibility. The reasons vary: “I don’t want people to think I’m showing off.” “What if I’m not ready yet?” “I’m still learning, who am I to share?”

I get it. We’ve been raised to be humble, to wait our turn, to let others speak first, not to toot our own horn. But in today’s world, especially in this digital economy, opportunities don’t just go to the hardest worker. They go to the visible one. Can you honestly say that’s you?

When you hear “thought leader,” you might think of global names like Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, and Tobi Amusan, and you will be right. However, thought leadership isn’t about fame. It’s an intentionality thing. It is insight. It is advocacy. It is girlsplaining. It is using what you know and can do to make life easier for others and building your own platform to provide trusted solutions to everyday problems. It’s the lawyer who breaks down complex policies on Instagram so women can protect their rights. It’s the fashion entrepreneur who teaches young girls how to monetise their creativity. It’s the career woman who shares lessons from her journey so the next woman doesn’t have to stumble in the same way.

Thought leadership is not waiting until you’re perfect; it’s being generous with your brilliance now.

Here’s the part I want you to hold onto: your brilliance is not the problem. It is not even in question. The only challenge is visibility. Here’s how you can start shifting from invisible brilliance to visible influence:

Start small, but start. That LinkedIn post, Instagram story, or community event could open more doors than you imagine. You cannot be consistent with something you never started.

Tell your story. Don’t skip over the struggles or the wins; your journey is what makes you relatable enough to learn from.

Stay consistent. People trust voices they see and hear often. Even if you feel like no one’s watching at first, keep going.



Africa’s future is digital, creative, and global, and women can’t afford to keep brilliance tucked away in notebooks, hidden in WhatsApp groups, or buried under fear. Every time one woman decides to step into the light, she opens the door for another woman to shine. So know this: Your ideas are valid. Your story matters. Your brilliance deserves to be seen. Don’t let it stay invisible.

***

Featured Image by Mizuno K for Pexels