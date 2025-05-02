Burna Boy’s “Sweet Love” Is the Song You Send When Words Aren’t Enough

Fresh from dropping “Update,” Burna Boy is back again, and this time, he’s tapping into something softer with his new single,“Sweet Love.”

This track is all about showing up for someone completely. Burna sings about wanting to protect the one he loves, get it right every time, and be there in all the ways that matter – emotionally, physically, and everything in between. He’s not just talking love; he’s promising the kind that stays consistent and real.

“Sweet Love” brings a slower groove and lyrics that speak to the kind of connection where you give your time, energy, and attention without holding back. It’s warm, a little vulnerable, and perfect for those late-night listens or weekend playlists with your person.

So, are you sending this song to someone special or keeping it on repeat for yourself?

Hit play below.