Connect with us

Scoop Style

From Sequins to Lace: Lillian Afegbai’s Two Show-Stopping TIFF Outfits

Scoop Style

Funke Akindele's Patchwork Fit Is Your Sign to Wear More Colour

Music Scoop

It’s Happening! Asake Announces 3-City Mr. Money African Tour for December

Scoop Sweet Spot

Anita Asuoha Is Expecting a Baby Girl! Watch the Sweet Family Gender Reveal

Scoop Style Weddings

Lisa Folawiyo Captured Sunset Perfection in Temi Otedola & Mr Eazi’s Traditional Wedding Looks

Scoop Style

Liquorose and Ini Edo Just Gave Us Two Completely Different Ways to Do Glam

Scoop Style

Sweetness Overload! The Otedola Women Look Gorgeous in This Family Wedding Photo

Music Scoop Style

2025 MTV VMAs: Every Red Carpet Look Worth Seeing

Scoop Style

Jackie Aina Stuns in Veekee James at Temi Otedola & Mr Eazi's Traditional Wedding

Culture Scoop Style

Culture Served Hot! Thelma Lawson Rocks a Timeless Kalabari Look for Big Brother Naija

Scoop

From Sequins to Lace: Lillian Afegbai’s Two Show-Stopping TIFF Outfits

Lillian Afegbai makes a style statement at TIFF with a sequinned mermaid gown one day and a white lace off-the-shoulder dress the next.
Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Guess who’s in Canada and making fashion statements everywhere she goes? Lillian Afegbai is at TIFF for “Mothers Love,” where she is a lead cast member, and she’s already given us two memorable outfits worth talking about.

Screening day called for a mermaid-style gown in shades of blue, purple, and green, sequins and beads arranged in a swirling geometric pattern across a sheer mesh base, long sleeves, and a train. She paired it with a high ponytail, giving the outfit a modern edge.

The next day, she opted for a white off-the-shoulder dress with a structured corset bodice, button detailing, and a lace-overlay skirt. A small white handbag completed the look. Swazzi’s styling highlights Lillian’s knack for turning red carpets into a personal fashion moment.

We’re stuck choosing between the two outfits and would love to hear your pick. Which one do you love most

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lilian Afegbai (@lillyafe)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lilian Afegbai (@lillyafe)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php