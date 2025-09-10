Scoop
From Sequins to Lace: Lillian Afegbai’s Two Show-Stopping TIFF Outfits
Lillian Afegbai makes a style statement at TIFF with a sequinned mermaid gown one day and a white lace off-the-shoulder dress the next.
Guess who’s in Canada and making fashion statements everywhere she goes? Lillian Afegbai is at TIFF for “Mothers Love,” where she is a lead cast member, and she’s already given us two memorable outfits worth talking about.
Screening day called for a mermaid-style gown in shades of blue, purple, and green, sequins and beads arranged in a swirling geometric pattern across a sheer mesh base, long sleeves, and a train. She paired it with a high ponytail, giving the outfit a modern edge.
The next day, she opted for a white off-the-shoulder dress with a structured corset bodice, button detailing, and a lace-overlay skirt. A small white handbag completed the look. Swazzi’s styling highlights Lillian’s knack for turning red carpets into a personal fashion moment.
We’re stuck choosing between the two outfits and would love to hear your pick. Which one do you love most
