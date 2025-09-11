Scoop
Mo Abudu’s 61st Birthday Look Is Chic, Minimal & Totally Gorgeous | See Photos
Mo Abudu is 61 today! She shared gorgeous portraits and a note of gratitude, giving us yet another moment of elegance to love.
Mo Abudu knows how to do a birthday. When she turned 60 last year, she treated Instagram like her personal runway, dropping a countdown of looks from her go-to Nigerian designers. Every day felt like an event.
This year, she’s dialling things down, but not without a statement. To mark her 61st, the media mogul stepped into an ivory dress that was sleek, statuesque, and absolutely her. No fuss, no fanfare — just Mo standing tall, looking like herself, reminding us why she doesn’t need much to make a moment.
Her caption was short and heartfelt: “Good morning beautiful people, I can hardly believe it’s been a year since my 60th birthday. Today, as I turn 61, I give God all the glory for His grace and blessings.”
It’s Mo in a nutshell. Stylish, grounded, and still teaching us how to grow older with a mix of grace and glamour.
See more photos
