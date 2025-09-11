Mo Abudu’s 61st Birthday Look Is Chic, Minimal & Totally Gorgeous | See Photos

Connect with us

Mo Abudu's 61st Birthday Look Is Chic, Minimal & Totally Gorgeous

From Sequins to Lace: Lillian Afegbai's Two Show-Stopping TIFF Outfits

Funke Akindele's Patchwork Fit Is Your Sign to Wear More Colour

It's Happening! Asake Announces 3-City Mr. Money African Tour for December

Anita Asuoha Is Expecting a Baby Girl! Watch the Sweet Family Gender Reveal

Lisa Folawiyo Captured Sunset Perfection in Temi Otedola & Mr Eazi's Traditional Wedding Looks

Liquorose and Ini Edo Just Gave Us Two Completely Different Ways to Do Glam

Sweetness Overload! The Otedola Women Look Gorgeous in This Family Wedding Photo

2025 MTV VMAs: Every Red Carpet Look Worth Seeing

Jackie Aina Stuns in Veekee James at Temi Otedola & Mr Eazi's Traditional Wedding

Mo Abudu is 61 today! She shared gorgeous portraits and a note of gratitude, giving us yet another moment of elegance to love.
Photo Credit: Mo Abudu/Instagram

Mo Abudu knows how to do a birthday. When she turned 60 last year, she treated Instagram like her personal runway, dropping a countdown of looks from her go-to Nigerian designers. Every day felt like an event.

This year, she’s dialling things down, but not without a statement. To mark her 61st, the media mogul stepped into an ivory dress that was sleek, statuesque, and absolutely her. No fuss, no fanfare — just Mo standing tall, looking like herself, reminding us why she doesn’t need much to make a moment.

Her caption was short and heartfelt: “Good morning beautiful people, I can hardly believe it’s been a year since my 60th birthday. Today, as I turn 61, I give God all the glory for His grace and blessings.”

It’s Mo in a nutshell. Stylish, grounded, and still teaching us how to grow older with a mix of grace and glamour.

