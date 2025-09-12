A Return to the Beginning! Adekunle Gold Announces New Album “Fuji”

First it was a newsletter announcing his upcoming album — not just announcing, but telling us in detail the inspiration behind it — and now Adekunle Gold has taken to Instagram to share more about this next chapter.

The new album is titled “Fuji,” and for Adekunle Gold, it’s more than just a sound. In his words, “Fuji was the genre that raised me, even when I didn’t realise it. It was the backdrop of my childhood in Lagos. The street sounds, the owanbes, the music floating out of shops in the markets. Fuji carried history, grit, and soul. It was never just entertainment. It is survival. It is storytelling. It is Lagos itself.”

On Instagram, he opened up about what Fuji means to him:

I’ve been working quietly on something that marks a new chapter for me. Music that carries where I come from, who I have become, and where I’m heading. This album is my story, the lessons I have learned, the friendships I have lost, the wins I have celebrated, the grief of losing my father, the joy of welcoming my daughter into the world, and so much more.

This album has been 5 years in the making and it is my GREATEST work yet; my ability to outdo myself continues to amaze me. It’s a reminder that I am truly capable of anything I set my mind on and so are you. I’ve shown you many sides of me, changed my name, surprised you with music you didn’t ask for or expect, but you have stayed. You’ve given me your ears and embraced every single phase I’ve embarked on.

This phase is rooted in the very beginning of my journey, a return to the essence of why I started making music, to tell stories. Listen with open ears, because I won’t be revealing any features until you’ve experienced it for yourself. This is me, Adekunle Kosoko.

It’s safe to say fans are in for something special. So save the date, the album “Fuji” drops on October 3rd. Ahead of the release, Adekunle Gold has already given us two singles, “Coco Money” and “Bobo,” teasing just a glimpse of what’s to come.