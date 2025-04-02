The Folklore Hosts Brand Mixer in Lagos in Partnership with VVS Lagos

In its ongoing mission to enable diverse and emerging fashion and lifestyle brands to expand their global footprint, The Folklore is set to host its acclaimed global Brand Mixer series in Lagos on April 3, 2025. This special event is made possible through a strategic partnership with VVS Lagos, a vibrant creative platform that celebrates Africa’s most exciting fashion and cultural innovators. By joining forces, The Folklore and VVS are creating a vital space for engaging conversations, powerful networking, and collective advancement within the continent’s creative and commerce ecosystems.

The Folklore’s Brand Mixer in Lagos will bring together a vibrant group of designers, retailers, founders, creators, and fashion industry professionals for an evening of networking, storytelling, and community building. Attendees will gain insight into The Folklore’s mission to support and scale emerging brands through innovative technology, while discovering ways to collaborate and grow within a thriving global market.

We’re thrilled to be back in Lagos and to continue building bridges between African brands and the rest of the world, said Amira Rasool, Founder and CEO of The Folklore. Lagos has always been a hub of creativity and entrepreneurship, and this mixer is about celebrating that spirit while providing real tools and opportunities for growth.

Lala’s Bistro will host the event, beginning at 6:00 PM, with attendance by invitation or RSVP only; press inquiries, interview requests, and invitation requests should be sent to [email protected]

The Folklore is a B2B e-commerce and technology platform that provides fashion and lifestyle brands from emerging markets with the tools to scale globally. The Folklore’s solutions help independent brands increase visibility, manage orders, and access global marketplaces.

The Folklore offers a vibrant global community and educational resources designed to support growing brands. The Folklore is leading a movement to make global commerce more inclusive by putting powerful tools and resources in the hands of small brands with big ambitions.

VVS Lagos is a platform and community dedicated to highlighting and celebrating Africa’s fashion, design, and creative culture. Through events, showcases, and curated experiences, VVS offers a stage for emerging voices and talents pushing the boundaries of contemporary African creativity.

