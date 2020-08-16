Style
How to Prepare Your Fashion Brand for Retail Distribution, According to Amira Rasool & Adebayo Oke-Lawal
Adebayo Oke-Lawal‘s Orange Culture continues its evolution, not just as a fashion brand or a toxic masculinity-defying movement, but also as a resource for young designers who want to build a brand as edifying as his own.
In a new live interview session on the education platform launched by the brand Orange Mentorship, the brands Founder and Creative Director Adebayo Oke-Lawal, discusses ‘Preparing Your Brand For Retail Distribution with Amira Rasool‘.
On their Instagram they shared:
It’s time for our third session Thursday at 5pm with @amirarasool of US based store @thefolklore which is known to stock and support numerous African / black brands and utilizes its platform to also connect these brands to numerous stores all over the world! @amirarasool will be speaking on how to prepare your brand for retail, what you may need to know and what to prepare when meeting a buyer!
Watch the full interview below:
View this post on Instagram