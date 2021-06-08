Connect with us

The Official Trailer for Netflix Original Series "JIVA!" is Here | Watch on BN TV

Basketmouth is the Latest Guest on Accelerate TV's The Cover

Episode 12 of "Sol Family" Season 2 takes us through Sauti Sol's Trip to Amboseli

Yvonne Orji & Hailey Beiber talk Faith and Maintaining a Relationship with God

Here's the Trailer for Kunle Afolayan's Movie "Tenants of The House"

Barack & Michelle Obama to Teach Civics through New Musical Show "We The People" | See Trailer

Viral Video: C Blvck feat. Mohbad - Available

Let Nedoux Sews Show You How to Make a Cute Shirred Dress Easily

Akah Nnani's New Vlog Features Some of Your Faves Enjoying Amala

Don't Miss Episode 14 of Femi Adebayo’s Comedy Series “Sisi” Season 2

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Netflix has dropped the official trailer for the latest original series, “JIVA!“, about a vibrant dancer, Ntombi who does everything in her power to live out her passion.

Synopsis:

A talented street dancer struggles while juggling the demands of a dead-end job, family responsibilities, and a rocky love life.

When she discovers a dance competition with a cash prize, she realises that her moves could be the ticket out of her working-class neighbourhood in Durban.

But first, she must overcome her fears, beat her rivals and sort out the chaos that is her family.

Speaking about the series and what it means to her, showrunner Busisiwe Ntintili said,

JIVA! has been a true labour of love. Producing an entire series during a global pandemic was no small feat. But the ridiculously talented cast and crew poured every ounce of creativity into this project. Because when you have a dream, nothing can stop you. And that is ultimately the message of JIVA! To dala what you must! Fight for your dreams!

The series choreographer, Bontle Modiselle added, “With the release of JIVA! close by, I am a ball of nerves and a melting pot of excitement and anticipation. There’s a lot of culture, creativity, dance and story in JIVA! and to see African excellence celebrated on a global platform is incredible. I can’t wait for everyone to see it – world, this is US!”

Lead actress, Noxolo Dlamini spoke about her excitement for JIVA”s launch and said, “Here is our gift to you South Africa and the world! We hope to inspire as well as entertain. May we make you proud Mzansi”. “JIVA! Is a story of freedom to follow one’s hopes and dreams.” she also shared on the series.

“JIVA!” is directed by, Scottnes L Smith, Mandla Dube and Busisiwe Ntintili who also serves as a writer alongside Bakang Sebatjane. It is produced by Busisiwe Ntintili, Adam Friedlander and Tebogo Maila.

The series stars Candice Modiselle, Zazi Kunene, Stella Dlangalala, Sne Mbatha, Prince Grootboom, Given Stuurman, Zamani Mbatha and Anga Makubalo.

Watch the trailer below:

