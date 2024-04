Hot on the heels of his hit single “Umbrella” featuring Wande Coal, comedian and singer Nasboi is back with a new single, “Small Money,” produced by Deeyassobeatz.

Additionally, Nasboi recently joined the music company ONErpm (Afro-Caribbean).

