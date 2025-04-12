Connect with us

Inspired Scoop Sweet Spot

This Video of Davido Linking Up with Chess in Slums Kids in NYC Will Make Your Day

Inspired Promotions

Meet Mike Afolarin: The Multi-Hyphenate Star Taking the World by Surprise | Get the Scoop

BN TV Inspired Scoop

Lanre Olusola & Femi Adeagbo Talk Nigeria’s Potential Greatness on the Be Transformed Podcast

Inspired News Promotions

The Afara Initiative & Morehead-Cain Foundation are set to Expand Global Opportunities for Nigerian Students

Career Inspired Promotions

Jennifer Odufuwa is Championing Change Through her Dedicated Work towards Women | Get the Scoop

Inspired Movies Nollywood

#AMVCA2025: Mercy Aigbe, Omoni Oboli & Ini Dima-Okojie Among Nominees for Best Supporting Actress

BN TV Inspired Literature Scoop

"I Refuse to Give In to Despair": Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Reflects on Race, History & Identity in America

Inspired Living

At Just 15, Kanyeyachukwu Tagbo-Okeke Paints His Name into the Guinness World Records

Inspired News Promotions

Konga 103.7FM’s Morning Inspiration Tranforms Early-Morning Routines

Inspired News Promotions

Unstoppable Women of 2025: Breaking Barriers, Making History

Inspired

This Video of Davido Linking Up with Chess in Slums Kids in NYC Will Make Your Day

While on his ‘5ive’ tour in New York, Davido met with the young minds of Chess in Slums Africa.
Avatar photo

Published

19 mins ago

 on

 

Some moments are bigger than the music — like this one, where Davido linked up with the brilliant kids from Chess in Slums Africa in New York.

Davido is currently in New York for his ‘5ive’ tour, and the kids were also in town for the 12th Annual Chess & Community Conference, a tournament where they not only competed but walked away with multiple awards.

In the middle of a packed tour schedule, Davido carved out time to meet with the children. It was a wholesome and fun moment as they played a game of chess with him, asked about his journey into music, and shared laughs. Davido was clearly moved by the encounter, so much so that he said meeting them inspired him to give an even more powerful performance that night.

Sharing a video of the kids hanging out with Davido, Chess in Slums Africa founder Tunde Onakoya praised the superstar for being a stand-up guy who always shows up. He recalled how, during his Guinness World Record attempt for the longest chess marathon in Times Square last year, Davido pulled up to cheer him on, even after performing all night.

Now, Davido’s done it again, making time for these young champions. “Today, he met the kids and I’m sure it’s an experience they can’t wait to tell their friends back home,” Tunde wrote. “Thank you for supporting and inspiring the kids.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tunde Onakoya (@tunde_onakoya)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php