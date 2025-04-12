This Video of Davido Linking Up with Chess in Slums Kids in NYC Will Make Your Day

Some moments are bigger than the music — like this one, where Davido linked up with the brilliant kids from Chess in Slums Africa in New York.

Davido is currently in New York for his ‘5ive’ tour, and the kids were also in town for the 12th Annual Chess & Community Conference, a tournament where they not only competed but walked away with multiple awards.

In the middle of a packed tour schedule, Davido carved out time to meet with the children. It was a wholesome and fun moment as they played a game of chess with him, asked about his journey into music, and shared laughs. Davido was clearly moved by the encounter, so much so that he said meeting them inspired him to give an even more powerful performance that night.

Sharing a video of the kids hanging out with Davido, Chess in Slums Africa founder Tunde Onakoya praised the superstar for being a stand-up guy who always shows up. He recalled how, during his Guinness World Record attempt for the longest chess marathon in Times Square last year, Davido pulled up to cheer him on, even after performing all night.

Now, Davido’s done it again, making time for these young champions. “Today, he met the kids and I’m sure it’s an experience they can’t wait to tell their friends back home,” Tunde wrote. “Thank you for supporting and inspiring the kids.”